Tacoma Little Theatre Presents BOUDICA- An Off The Shelf Reading

Tacoma Little Theatre's Off the Shelf program and empathos co. will present Tristan Bernays', Boudica, directed by Chevi Chung and featuring some of the Pacific Northwest's finest actors. This production will play Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 7:00pm.

It's ancient Britannia; King Prasutagus has died and willed his land to the Romans. In this epic story set under the brutal occupation of Rome, Queen Boudica, a widow, mother, and warrior, returns home from living in exile with her daughters to reclaim her rightful kingdom. When Boudica boldly confronts the Roman governor, she and her daughters survive an inhumane punishment, and then she leads an uprising that devastates the colonizers. This play examines the social constructs of gender, identity, and power. Boudica commemorates Women's History Month while offering an evening of live music, sound effects, and a post-play discussion.

Boudica features the talents of: Maria Valenzuela (she/her), Jason Sharp (he/him), Rico Lastrapes (he/him), Laurice Roberts (she/her), Bonne Dorrell (he/him), Ellen Peters (she/her), Emily Cohen (she/her), Thea Frances Yumang (she/they), Eric Clausell (he/him), Amy Van Mechelen (she/her), Wind Woods (he/him), Mark Peterson (he/him), Chevi Chung (she/her), Lydia K. Valentine (she/her), Chad Carpenter (he/him), Wiley Basho Gorn (he/him), Kenya Shakoor (she/her), Aislinn Melchior (she/her), Renee Simms (she/her), and Jeff Soifer (he/him).

Tickets for the March 17 performance at 7:00pm are $10.00 for non TLT Members, and FREE for those who are TLT Season Ticket/FLEX holders. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.