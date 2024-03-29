Tacoma Little Theatre Presents ALMOST, MAINE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tacoma Little Theatre presents the charming and beloved Almost, Maine, by John Cariani, as part of its 105th Season. Almost, Maine is directed by Rick Hornor.

Welcome to Almost, Maine. It's love. But not quite. Almost, Maine is a place that's so far north, it's almost not in the United States. It's almost in Canada. And it's not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn't exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But The Bruises heal, and the hearts mend—almost—in this delightful midwinter night's dream.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of Almost, Maine features K Cryer as Man 1, Rachel Blackwelder Gardner as Woman 1, Joshua Olver as Man 2, and Brookelyne Peterson as Woman 2.

Tickets and More Information

Almost, Maine will run Friday, April 26, through Sunday, May 12, 2024, for a total of 10 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees are at 2:00pm. There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone. The performance on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

Tickets are $29.00 (Adults), $27.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $22.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $155.00.

Almost, Maine is recommended for ages 13 and up.