THE PANEL JUMPER Will Stream Live Next Month

Cosplayer and Singer/Songwriter extraordinaire Helen Roundhill will suit up and transport us with melodies of both daring and delightful. Writer and nerd scholar Darien Torbert will share his quest for truth and heroism in these times.

The latest episode of The Panel Jumper will launch us into the chaotic history of Alan Moore's ill-fated magnum opus, Big Numbers. Xeric and Ignatz award-winning cartoonist Megan Kelso (Girl Hero, Artichoke Tales, and Queen of the Black Black) will chat with us about her life in art and give us a preview of her upcoming Climate Pledge Arena installation, Crow Commute. Umami Dance will transport us with their take on Gerard Way's Umbrella Academy via the art of belly dance. Sarah Kathryn Moore will charm and intrigue with excerpts from her SF poetry saga about Dr. Sexpot, Intergalactic Adventuress Extraordinaire. Join us for all this and so much more at the next installment of The Panel Jumper **LIVE-STREAMING**!



Join hosts, Ben Laurance and Cole Hornaday for The Panel Jumper **LIVE-STREAMING** and celebrate nerd culture in all its myriad forms! Produced in collaboration with West of Lenin, this rare revelry of Seattle-based talent will leave you giddy and inspired by all our geek community has to offer.

Recommended for viewers 18 years of age.

WHO: West of Lenin & The Panel Jumper

WHAT: The Panel Jumper **Live-Streaming**

WHEN: Friday, September 10th, 2021 @ 7:00pm PST

WHY: To celebrate the magic of sequential storytelling

STREAM LINK: https://youtu.be/qpNbsY-lV-E

TICKETS: Pay-What-You-Can Donation