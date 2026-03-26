THE MOUNTAINTOP Will Come to Tacoma Little Theatre in May

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Tacoma Little Theatre will continue its 2025-2026 Season with Katori Hall's Olivier Award-winning The Mountaintop. This production is an intimate reimagining that weaves historical fact with surrealist fantasy to show us Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr's final night in Memphis's Lorraine Motel.

After delivering his famous “I've Been to the Mountaintop” speech, an exhausted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. returns to his motel room, burdened by the weight of the civil rights movement. There, he encounters Camae, a mysterious hotel maid whose sharp wit and unexpected insights challenge his beliefs and legacy. As their conversation deepens, King is forced to confront his mortality and unfinished work. Blending realism with spiritual and surreal elements, The Mountaintop offers a human portrait of an iconic leader. A thought-provoking journey, this play redefines the man behind the movement.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of The Mountaintop features the talents of DuWayne Andrews, Jr. as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Ibri Brooks as Camae.

The production team features: Jalen Penn (Director), Kay Meier (Stage Manager), Blake R. York (Scenic and Projection Design), Chandler Thomas (Costume Design & Props Design), Elijah Bellis (Lighting Design), Dylan Twiner (Sound Design), and Ty Halton (Dramaturgy).

The Mountaintop will run Friday, April 24, through Sunday, May 10, 2026, for a total of 11 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees are at 2:00pm, please check the website for exact dates.

There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

The performance on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.