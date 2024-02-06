THE GIVER to be Presented at Lakewood Playhouse This Month

Lakewood Playhouse's production of The Giver will open on Friday, February 9th. The Giver is adapted by Eric Coble from the Newbery Medal winning book by Lois Lowry and is directed by Brittany D. Henderson. The play will run February 9th-25th.

In The Giver, Jonas' world is perfect. Everything is under control and safe. There is no war or fear or pain. There are also no choices. Every person is assigned a role in the community. But when Jonas turns 12, he is chosen for special training from The Giver - to receive and keep the memories of the community. The Giver is the only person who holds the memories of real pain and real joy. Now Jonas will learn the truth about life - and the hypocrisy of his utopian world. Through this astonishing and moving adaptation, discover what it means to grow up, to grow wise, and to take control of your own destiny.

When asked what they want the audience to take away from experiencing The Giver, Zoey Matthews (Jonas) says “I want the audience to see that love is worth the pain of loss.” BEN STAHL (Father) adds, “Life is precious. It is our duty to nurture all living organisms and provide the opportunity for ALL to find their place in the world.”

The Giver runs February 9th-25th, with a Pay What You Can night on Thursday, February 15th. Evenings performances are at 7:30pm with Sunday matinees at 2:00pm.

How to Purchase Tickets

For tickets please call 253-588-0042 or visit Click Here. Lakewood Playhouse has a number of discounted tickets for youth groups and schools, please call the box office for details.

This production will be directed by Brittany D. Henderson. Stage Manager is Stephanie Huber, Assistant Stage Manager is Maisha Rice, Scenic Designer is Blake York, Costume Designer is Madeleine Arnold, Lighting Designer is Janna Webber, Assistant Lighting Designer is Rayv'n Lewis, Sound Designer is Brookelyne Peterson, Props Designer is Wendy Huber, Scenic Carpenter is Luke Amundson and Scenic Artist is Erin Chanfrau.