TAKING LEAVE Comes to the Dukesbay Theater This Month

Taking Leave by Nagle Jackson and directed by Melanie Gladstone comes to The Dukesbay Theater this month. Performances run March 22 - April 7, 2024.

Eliot Pryne was once a highly regarded professor of English Literature. His specialty? Shakespeare’s King Lear. As the curtain rises on this story, Eliot is packing what he thinks is a suitcase and leaving what he thinks is a hotel.

In the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, he is “taking leave” of the real world and imagining a new one, but the transition is painful. His three daughters Alma, Liz and Cordelia struggle to know what his next steps will be and how they can help.

A heartwarming story, filled with unexpected but compassionate humor, this rich dramatic comedy is about living and dying, and the strangely comedic value of both.

Tickets are $15, which includes coffee, tea and an assortment of cookies.

The Dukesbay Theater is located on the third floor in the historic Merlino Art Center building. All patrons must be able to ascend a long staircase leading to the theater. There is no elevator in the building.**

Taking Leave features a multiracial cast that includes Kerry Bringman, Mykahla George, Pamela Roza Hayes, Cara Hazzard, Jasmine Jaqua and W. Scott Pinkston. Understudies are John Dugaw and Marsha Walner.