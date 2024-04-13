Student Production of SOMETHING'S AFOOT to Play 5th Avenue Theatre Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 5th Avenue Theatre’s Rising Star Project is thrilled to announce the upcoming student production of Something’s Afoot on stage April 11 - 13, 2024. Drawing inspiration from the timeless works of Agatha Christie, Something’s Afoot introduces a cast of eccentric characters who find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, surprises, and suspense. As members of the group are picked off one by one, the survivors frantically race to solve the question of who could possibly want them dead.

The Rising Star Project, which has been a comprehensive part of The 5th’s core education and engagement programming since 2011, focuses on career exploration and the development of musicals through a tuition-free program consisting of professional mentorships and a rehearsal process. Students work with industry mentors in their corresponding career tracks to learn skills and execute tasks in the process of mounting a student version of one of The 5th’s mainstage productions. Students can participate in the program in a variety of roles including theater design & technology, performance, artistic leadership, and arts administration.

“The Rising Star Project embodies our commitment to nurturing the next generation of performers, technicians, and storytellers,” said director of education and engagement, Ariel Gomez Bradler. “I’ve witnessed the transformative power of this program first hand. It’s not just about honing theater career skills; it’s about nurturing confidence, fostering empathy, and empowering young minds to explore the world through creativity. The Rising Star Project doesn’t just produce theater arts workers; it cultivates future leaders, thinkers, and compassionate individuals ready to take on life.”

Involved in this year’s Rising Star Project are 55 students from 35 schools including: Bellevue College, Bothell High School, Center School, Chief Sealth International High School, Eastlake High School, Eastside Preparatory School, Fife High School, Forest Ridge High School, Franklin High School, Highline Big Picture High School, Holy Names Academy, Ingraham High School, Interlake High School, Issaquah High School, Kennedy Catholic High School, Kentridge High School, Lincoln High School, Mount Rainier High School, Mount Si High School, Mountlake Terrace High, North Seattle Community College, Nova High School, Puyallup High School, Roosevelt High School, Sammamish High School, Seattle Academy of Art and Sciences, Seattle Waldorf High School, Shorecrest, Shorewood High School, Tahoma High School, The Bear Creek School, The Northwest School of Arts and Humanities, University of Washington, West Seattle High School, and Yale University.

A captivating evening of suspense, laughter, and unforgettable performances by emerging young talents, The Rising Star Project production of Something’s Afoot is on stage April 11 - 13, 2024. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at The 5th Avenue Theatre’s website, over the phone, or by visiting the box office. For more information visit www.5thavenue.org.

The 5th Avenue Theatre’s Rising Star Project is a tuition-free program made possible by a generous grant from The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation, with additional funding from Bank of America, Hirayama and McKnight Families, Suzanne Hittman, Jolene McCaw Family Foundation, Gregg and Judy Nelson, Courtney E. Riecan, Lucille Rohrs, Safeco-Liberty Mutual Insurance, Seattle Foundation, John W. Song, and Susie and Phil* Stoller.

*Deceased



Seattle Run: April 11 - 13, 2024

Dates:

Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 10:30 AM

Friday, April 12, 2024 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 1:30 PM and 7:30 PM

Preview: Thursday, April 11 at 10:30 AM

Opening: Friday, April 12 at 7:30 PM (Press Night)

Closing: Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 PM

American Sign Language Interpreted Performance:

Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 10:30 AM

Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 1:30 PM

Open Caption Performances:

Thursday, April 11 at 10:30 AM

Saturday, April 13 at 1:30PM

Location:

The 5th Avenue Theatre

1308 5th Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

Tickets:

Adult: $25

Student: $20

Phone: 206.625.1900 | Monday - Friday 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

About The 5th Avenue Theatre:

The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America’s leading musical theater companies. We enrich the community we love with the art form we love—giving the Pacific Northwest a front-row seat to original powerhouse productions that go on to light up marquees and audiences all the way to Broadway. From the page to the stage, we bring passion and epic scale to every musical we create with big talent and bigger-than-life productions. As a nonprofit theater company and one of our region’s largest performing arts employers, we spread the joy of great musicals with people of all ages across our region and state. Each year, we reach 30,000 young people through our nationally acclaimed education programs. Programs designed to develop new musicals ensure that the next generation of great musicals will be there to tell the stories that captivate tomorrow’s audiences. On the national stage, we are a leading voice for the power of this art form to lift the human spirit.

About Rising Star Project:

Rising Star Project is a youth mentorship program offered by The 5th Avenue Theatre. Since 2011, this tuition-free program has opened its doors to students aged 14-19 throughout Washington State and allows students to gain hands-on experience in all aspects of musical theater production. Through mentorship from industry professionals, participants gain valuable skills and insights that prepare them for successful careers in the arts and beyond.