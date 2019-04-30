Stage Directors And Choreographers Society Presents A Seattle Summit And A Conversation With Director Tony Taccone

Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), the theatrical Union that represents over 4,000 professional stage directors and choreographers will host an all-day summit for its Members and their guests, on Monday, May 6. The day, which begins at 1:00 PM, is designed to facilitate a space for directors and choreographers to engage in conversation with their colleagues around their craft, to raise the profile of Northwest directors and choreographers, and to encourage increased community through SDC.

An evening session follows at 5:00 PM, and is free and open to the general public, entitled Leadership: Making Theatre & Shaping Communities, A Conversation with Tony Taccone, Artistic Director of Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Moderated by SDC Executive Director Laura Penn, this conversation will explore the balancing of artistic leadership and individual artistic ambition, and how that dynamic can build strong institutions and contribute to a community's cultural vibrancy.

"Tony has had an extraordinary career spanning nearly four decades in the Bay Area, over three of which have been spent at Berkeley Repertory Theatre," states Laura Penn. "He has been described by colleagues as the perfect artistic director and by the press as one of the most prominent artistic directors in the country. His work has had a profound impact on his community as well as the industry, in both the non-profit and commercial theatre. We have an opportunity to hear how Tony balanced his own artistic ambitions while leading Berkeley Rep, and talk with him about what his future might bring."

The Seattle Summit is made possible by a planning committee comprised of local directors and choreographers including: Event Chair Kathryn Van Meter, as well as Braden Abraham,

Geoffrey Alm, Valerie Curtis-Newton, Sheila Daniels, Brandon Ivie, Rosa Joshi, Allison Narver, and Scott Nolte, and SDC Executive Board Members Desdemona Chiang and Linda Hartzell.

If you are a local director or choreographer interested in learning more about all of the Summit events, please contact Kristy Cummings at KCummings@SDCweb.org.

The doors open for the general public event at 5:00 PM for registration and refreshments and the conversation with Tony Taccone begins at 5:30 PM. Guests must RSVP by sending an e-mail to SeattleRSVP@SDCweb.org.

SDC is the theatrical union that unites, empowers, and protects professional stage directors and choreographers throughout the United States. Its mission is to foster a national community by protecting the rights, health, and livelihoods of all its Members; facilitating the exchange of ideas, information, and opportunities, while educating the current and future generations about the role of directors and choreographers; and providing effective administrative, negotiating, and contractual support.





