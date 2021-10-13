Sound Theatre Launches A Four-Weekend Return To Live Theatre MAKING WAVES FALL ARTS FESTIVAL

The ghost light is dimming: Sound Theatre is returning to the stage after a nearly 21-month performance hiatus. Beginning October 21, the month-long MAKING WAVES FALL ARTS FESTIVAL '21 will present a celebration of artists across multiple disciplines, providing space, play development, and technical support for local artists and audiences to dip their toes back into the pool of theatrical possibility.

Spanning four weekends at 12th Ave Arts, the festival will feature over 20 acts (and counting) including dance, stand-up comedy, one-person shows, play/poetry readings, musicians, and more. Sound Theatre will also provide slots for selected artists to use the venue space to workshop new scripts or privately present work-in-progress projects.

The festival is produced through Sound Theatre's Making Waves New Works program, an experimental initiative established in 2012 which gives company members and community artists opportunities to develop and present bold, untested work. The curated lineup is a truly mixed bag with a common thread: a safe, artist-centered variety show.

"Our festival's intention is to do what artists need now and what audiences want right now, which is flexibility and safety," said co-artistic director Teresa Thuman. "The festival's acts include solo shows, concerts, films, play readings and much more. It's a chance to explore new work in a new world, and another COVID-19 pivot - a flexible path back to live theatre."

Since our first season in 2006, Sound Theatre has built a community of over 400 artists - and some will participate in the MAKING WAVES FALL FESTIVAL 21'. Familiar faces include: Rose Cano (IMAGINARY OPUS '18, MADWOMAN OF CHAILLOT '21), who will workshop and present Pariah, a full-length play; Porscha Shaw (HOODOO LOVE, '17) will perform Ebony, I love you, solo musical performance; Parmida Ziaei (YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU '18, THE RULES OF CHARITY '18, PEELING '19) will perform Iranian dance choreography; Allyson Lee Brown (CITIZEN: AN AMERICAN LYRIC '19) will present SBW 365: The Myth and the Mule and Brian Dang (NADESHIKO '17) will present a play reading of This Time. We are also thrilled to welcome exciting newcomers including ensembles like The Disabled List and our show sponsor, Crip Riot.

For a full lineup, scheduled performances, COVID-19 protocols and ticketing registration, please visit the Making Waves Fall Festival page for regular updates. Due to limited seating, advance ticket registration is highly encouraged.

Patrons must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours. Masks required for audience members, in accordance with state health guidelines.