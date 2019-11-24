Sound Theatre Announces 2020 Season

Coming off a historic fourth win for Outstanding Theatre of The Year from the Gregory Awards, Sound Theatre Company announces their most compelling and relevant season to date. Producing Artistic Director, Teresa Thuman and Associate Artistic Director, Jay O'Leary, deliver a season of three hard-hitting works which seek to dissect power structures, ownership and envisions the path to a more just future. RETURN THE POWER will feature two world premiere productions and a classic satirical take-down of greed and corruption. Sound's 2020 season boasts inclusive casting, community building and Radical Hospitality ticket pricing starting at $5.

REPARATIONS

By Darren Canady | Directed by Jay O' Leary

Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute | Jan 8 - Feb 2, 2020

Tickets available now! https://www.artful.ly/store/events/19115

WORLD PREMIERE | CO-PRODUCTION WITH LANGSTON

Sound Theatre welcomes four-time Gregory Award nominee Jay O'Leary (CITIZEN: AN AMERICAN LYRIC) back to the director's chair for another season opener. In REPARATIONS, a new piece of biotechnology gives humans the ability to time-travel via their own bloodlines. Award winning playwright, Darren Canady, uses this piece to explore intergenerational trauma, family secrets and the validity of recorded history. Sound Theatre is ecstatic to bring this bold work to life in this co-production with LANGSTON whose sole mission is "Cultivating Black Brilliance".

CHANGER AND THE STAR PEOPLE: Origin Myths of the Coast Salish and Dakota

Adapted by Fern Renville and Roger Fernandes | Directed by Fern Renville

Isaac Studio, Taproot Theatre | March 26 - April 13, 2020

WORLD PREMIERE | CO-PRODUCTION WITH SNAG PRODUCTIONS

What if we could imagine a future in which citizens of Native American Tribes reclaim power and spark a cultural revolution? In this world-premiere adaptation, Fern Renville (Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate) and Roger Fernandes' (Lower Elwha Klallam) share their respective Coast Salish and Dakota origin stories, by envisioning a Tribally Sovereign future through myth, multi-media, storytelling, puppetry, music, and dance. A co-production between Sound Theatre and SNAG Productions (Seattle Native Artists Group), CHANGER and THE STAR PEOPLE stemmed from an Indigenous play reading series which spotlighted nearly 40 Native artists throughout 2019.

THE MADWOMAN OF CHAILLOT

By Jean Giraudoux | Adapted by Maurice Valency

Directed by Teresa Thuman ** with Monique Holt as Director of Artistic Sign Language

12th Ave Arts Mainstage | August 1-22, 2020

Exactly 75 years after this French play first premiered in Paris, Sound Theatre's production of THE MADWOMAN OF CHAILLOT will reveal astonishingly prescient themes: ecological destruction and capitalism's ungentle hands funneling wealth into the one percent. Power-hungry financiers scheme to extract oil from under Paris, but Countess Aurelia and her merry band of outcasts are having none of it. As with Sound's '18 ASL Midsummer, The Madwoman of Chaillot will be a bi-lingual production staged in spoken English, American Sign Language and captions.





