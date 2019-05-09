Shorecrest High School Presents Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Join us this May for Shorecrest Drama's vibrant production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Belle is a misfit in her French provincial village, who seeks adventure and a greater purpose. When her beloved father disappears, her quest to rescue him leads to her to a mysterious castle with an enchanted household and a fearsome master who may not be what he seems. Filled with lush visuals, a gorgeous score, and rousing dance numbers, this classic story will take you on a journey that will surprise, delight, and affirm the redemptive power of love.

Beauty and the Beast will run from Thursday, May 9, through Sunday, May 12, and again the following weekend, Thursday, May 16 through Sunday, May 19. Evening performance times are 7:30pm on Thursdays-Saturdays; matinees are at 2:00pm each Sunday. Visit our event page at Brown Paper Tickets (https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4205887) to reserve your tickets! Advance ticket prices are $12 for adults ($15 if purchased at the door on the day of performance), or $10 for children under 12. Shorecrest Performing Arts Center is at the north end of the Shorecrest campus: 15343 25th Ave NE in Shoreline.

Family Advisory: We are excited to share this production with audience members of all ages. The stage musical of Beauty and the Beast hews very closely to the Disney film versions, with a few different songs here and there. If your young ones are ready for those films, consider them ready for this show, which we think they'll love! Run time will be about two hours, with an intermission.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You