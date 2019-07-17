SecondStory Rep Announces Season 21's Theater For Young Audiences Series

These one hour, family friendly, plays and musicals are perfect for school aged children. It is with great pleasure that we announce SecondStory Rep's Season 21 TYA Series!

Elephant & Piggie's "We are in a Play!"

September 21-October 13, 2019

Book and Lyrics by Mo Willems

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Based on the Elephant & Piggie books by Mo Willems

Directed by Harry Turpin

Music Direction by Kim Douglass

An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, "bestus" (a word Gerald and Piggie made up that means "very best") friends, but Gerald worries that something could go wrong that would end their friendship. Piggie is not worried at all. She's even happier and more excited than usual. That's because she and Gerald are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. And so begins a day when anything is possible.

Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook

November 2-23, 2019

by Allison Gregory

Based on the book series by Barbara Park

Directed by Tristan Carruthers

Something terrible happened to Junie B. Jones at school today! Someone stole her new furry mittens! So when Junie B. finds a wonderful pen of many colors, she should be allowed to keep it, right? Because finders keepers, losers weepers. And guess what? There's a new boy in kindergarten and he is the handsomest. The only thing is both Grace and Lucille want him to be their boyfriend. Maybe he will love Junie B. when he sees her wonderful pen! It is okay to keep it, right? Junie B. Jones is not a crook . . . or is she?

Christmas Carol Junior

December 8-22, 2019

Based on the Novel by Charles Dickens

Adapted by Mark Chenovick

Original music and arrangements by Terence Alaric Levitt

Join us for story time at the North Pole as Mrs. Claus and her kittens bring the story of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge to life in this original adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Meet all of your favorite characters as we journey through time discovering the true meaning of Christmas. Afraid of ghosts? No problem. The ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future are all portrayed by the zaniest elves in Santa's workshop - and who could possibly be afraid of a silly little elf? Kick off the holiday season right with the SSR family and celebrate this timeless seasonal classic right here in Redmond.

Fancy Nancy the Musical

January 18-February 9, 2020

Book & Lyrics by Susan DiLallo

Music & Lyrics by Danny Abosch

Based on the book series written by Jane O'Connor with Illustrations by Robin Preiss Glasser

Directed by Carissa Meisner-Smit

Fancy Nancy the Musical follows Nancy and her friends as they prepare for their very first school recital. Nancy is positive -- that's "fancy" for "100 percent sure" -- that she'll be selected to be a mermaid. But when another girl wins the coveted role, leaving Nancy stuck playing a dreary tree, she's determined to bring flair to the mundane role.

The Fluffy Tale of Adventure

February 29-March 15, 2020

Book by Kate Swenson

Music & Lyrics by John Allman

Based on the Original Story by Mark & Jen Chenovick

Directed by Kate Swenson

Music Direction by John Allman

A curious kid, a sheep, and a half-squirrel-half-wolf creature called The Squolf find confidence in their new friendship, and use their unusual talents to save the village of Peanut Woolhaven from destruction.

The Runaway Bunny

April 6-27, 2019

Book by Paul Lewis & Gabriel Carbajal, and Mary Guaraldi

Music and Lyrics by Paul Lewis

Musical Arrangements and Additional Music by Austin Davy

Adaptation based on The Runaway Bunny by Margaret Wise Brown Copyright © 1942 by Harper & Row, Inc.

Text copyright © renewed 1970 by Roberta Brown Rauch.

Illustrations copyright © 1972 by Edith T. Hurd, Clement Hurd, John Thacher Hurd, and George Hellyer, as Trustees of the Edith and Clement Hurd 1982 Trust

Directed by Patricia Haines-Ainsworth

The Runaway Bunny features the heartwarming tale of a mother's reassurances to always run after and find her "little bunny," no matter how he tries to run away from home and evade her.





