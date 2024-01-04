Seattle's Beloved Immersive Winter Spectacle BOHEMIA Returns by Mark Siano & Opal Peachey

The illustrious Triple Door transforms into 1890s Prague in Bohemia, a story about love, classical music, art nouveau, green fairies and absinthe.

The cabaret stars of the stage come directly to the patron's tables in an immersive experience like no other. Guests receive the traditional French absinthe service with ice fountains, ornate slotted spoons, sugar cubes, and real world class absinthe. Absinthe provided by the award-winning Jade and Lucid absinthes.

Presented by Opal Peachey and Mark Siano, this musical combines live orchestral music from classical composers Antonín Dvořák and Frédéric Chopin, with original compositions woven into a show filled with dance, burlesque, comedy, and decadent, naughty fun.

The story centers around famous Bohemian composer Antonín Dvorák who has hit a wall prior to composing his magnum opus. In a move of desperation he turns to a bottle of absinthe for inspiration. In this whimsical and mystical dream cabaret, Dvorák is visited by the ghost of late composer Frédéric Chopin and a host of green fairies. Chopin and many other famous Bohemians guide Dvorák as they search for the true source of inspiration and grasp at artistic immortality. Bohemia draws heavily from Mark and Opal's favorite artists of the Belle Epoque era.

The set and costumes are inspired by the art of Alphonse Mucha. Historic artists Sarah Bernhardt and George Sand interweave with fictional green fairies, aerial numbers, dance, burlesque, classical piano battles, comedy, and original musical theatre songs.

The show runs January 18 - 28, 2024 for 12 performances at the Triple Door. For tickets and information, call the Triple Door box office at (206) 838-4333 or visit their website atClick HereClick Here

“After getting a chance to share this show with audiences in Berlin, it's even more exciting to perform for our hometown fans," says creator Opal Peachey. "Seattle audiences have helped propel us to amazing heights and we're elated to have the chance to entertain them once again."

Traditional Absinthe service will be at the Triple Door and served by the show's green fairies during intermission for those who wish to indulge. At the helm of the show is director Katy Tabb, the Gregory Award winning choreographer and renowned triple threat who returns to Seattle to stage Bohemia. Produced by and starring Mark Siano, director and creator of the recent holiday sellout hit A Very Die Hard Christmas. Café Nordo founding company member and co-executive producer Opal Peachey stars as Chopin, embodying the historical composer by playing one of Chopin's nocturnes live on The Triple Door's Grand Steinway piano.

Performers:

Tori Spero as Wormwood

Katheryn Reed as Rusalka

Bo Mellinger as Mucha/Vodnik

Sailor St. Claire as Sarah Bernhardt

Sapphire Goetz as Tink

Opal Peachey as Frédéric Chopin

Vivian Tam as Violetta

Isobella Bloom as Zuzanna

Chris DiStefano as Franz Liszt

Mark Siano as Antonín Dvořák

R. Jones Talmage as Sergei

Cesar Pinzon as Gallo

Rachael Beaver - cello

Andy Wickell - violin

Mariah Lee Squires - understudy/swing

Creative Team:

Director - Katy Tabb

Choreography - Katy Tabb

Music Direction: Chris DiStefano

Composers: Mark Siano, Opal Peachey, Dayton Allemann

Script Writers: Opal Peachey and Mark Siano

Set Design: Ron Darling and Mark Siano

Costume Design: Kit Goldsworthy and Opal Peachey

Stage Management: Anna Vraney and Laney Harrison

Lighting Design: Paul Strong

January 18 - 28, 2024

Thursday, January 18 - 7:30 p.m. - Opening Night

Full Schedule

www.bit.ly/triplebohemia

TICKETS:

$28.00-$65.00

**VIP Seating includes Absinthe menu and traditional service

(spoons, sugar, no fire, ice fountains served by the Green Fairies themselves) Available at intermission. Service available in the VIP sections.

Box Office: (206) 838-4333

Online Box Office: Click Here

Quick Link: www.bit.ly/triplebohemia