Seattle Theatre Group Announces Winter 2020 Digital Season

STG announces a brand new Winter 2020 Digital Season that offers a diverse lineup of music, dance, and holiday performances the entire family can enjoy from home.

With both free and ticketed events, the series includes a variety of virtual performances featuring innovative artists and ground-breaking works from all over the world! Celebrate the holiday season throughout the month of December with three festive productions that reimagine some favorite holiday classics.

Interdisciplinary performance collective Manual Cinema offers a world premiere online event with a live, visually inventive adaptation of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, featuring hundreds of paper puppets, miniatures, silhouettes, and a live original score. The unconventional Holiday Sauce...Pandemic! from MacArthur Fellow and Pulitzer Prize finalist Taylor Mac--presented in partnership with On the Boards--offers a comedic, musical take on the holiday season in all of its dysfunction.

The season will also feature The Hip Hop Nutcracker featuring Kurtis Blow, the smash-hit contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music as it retells the classic tale with all-star dancers, a violinist, and DJ.

Also included in this digital season are two consecutive evenings of free music performances. The first features Danish Klezmer band Mames Babegenush as they combine Eastern European folk music with Nordic soundscapes in a performance presented in partnership with Seattle Sacred Music & Art (SAMA). Then STG and Jazz at Lincoln Center present The Democracy! Suite featuring the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis, with an evening of unique repertoire celebrating jazz's embodiment of freedom and democracy.

This outstanding performance is STG's gift to our patrons this holiday season and will include the premiere of The Democracy! Suite, a new Marsalis composition written during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis as a response to the political, social, and economic struggles facing our nation.

Renowned illusionist, mentalist, and performance artist Scott Silven introduces his latest experience - The Journey. This all-new online theatrical experience takes the audience on a live journey from their home to Silven's home in rural Scotland, where they will unlock the secrets of his homeland while exploring their own sense of home and connection. Featuring extraordinary illusions and feats of imagination, this 12-performance run has a capacity maximum of 30 households per show.

STG's Winter 2020 Digital Season kicks off on November 13 with its Global Party: Virtual Celebration, an hourlong curated collection of past Global Party performances showcasing rich cultural traditions from around the world by performers from our region. Hi-res images for all performances can be downloaded via the Winter 2020 Digital Season Dropbox folder.

For additional information on all performances, including purchase information for ticketed events and RSVP instructions for free events, please visit stgpresents.org/season.

