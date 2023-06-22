Seattle Theatre Group 25th Annual DANCE This Highlights Regional And National Collaborative Dance

This year Seattle Theatre Group (STG) marks the 25th anniversary of DANCE This, its signature dance program that brings together youth and adult performers from diverse communities to collaborate and share their culture through the art of dance.

The milestone anniversary of this program is being celebrated with two national pieces; Robert Garland of Dance Theatre of Harlem and Chloé Arnold of Syncopated Ladies are this year's guest artist commissions. DANCE This continues to connect national dance organizations with local dancers, highlighting our region's vibrant talent.

There are two performances on Friday, July 14 at the Moore Theatre in Downtown Seattle: a student matinee at 1:00 PM and an evening performance at 7:30 PM. Tickets start at $5 for the student matinee and $18 for the evening performance. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.stgpresents.org or in person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle.

“DANCE This represents collaboration, community, education, expression, vision, and excellence,” said Marisol Sanchez Best, STG's Director of Education and Community Engagement. “It's our responsibility as an arts organization to shine a light on the exceptional cultural artistry we have in our own backyard and make space for the immense local talent in our region. I'm so proud that we've continued to advocate for local artists and produce this program year after year.”

This year's stellar lineup features local groups Daughters of Royalty Drill & Dance Ensemble, Joyas Mestizas, Mohini Dance School, Northwest Tap Connection, and Massive Monkees; and Local Rehearsal Directors include Cypher Goings for Syncopated Ladies and Marie Chong for Dance Theatre of Harlem. This year's artist in residence is Tacoma-based dancer, choreographer and community leader Deshawn Morton and debuting as Finale Choreographer is Nikki Long. This year's Line Producer is Kirsten Kinney.



25 years ago, lead creator and producer Vicky Lee collaborated with Edna Daigre from Ewajo Dance Studio and Chris Daigre to create and produce the inaugural DANCE This. Past guest master artists have included Napoleon & Tabitha from So You Think You Can Dance, Savion Glover, Joffrey Ballet, Mark Morris Dance Group, Spectrum Dance Theatre, Whim Whim, Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet, Jeroboam Bozeman from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, as well as Broadway professionals.

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization whose mission is to make diverse performing arts and education an integral part of the region's cultural identity while keeping three historic venues, The Paramount, Moore, and Neptune, alive and vibrant. STG presents a range of performances from Broadway, off-Broadway, dance and jazz, to comedy, concerts of all genres, speakers, and family shows - at these three iconic theatres in Seattle and venues throughout the Puget Sound region and in Portland, Oregon. For more information visit Click Here.

STG Education and Community Programs extend beyond the Paramount, Moore, and Neptune Theatre stages and into the lives of the greater Seattle community. Each season, STG offers over 260 education programs impacting over 55,000 students and community members from diverse ages and backgrounds. These programs deepen significance to performances through opportunities to engage with artists, inspire youth, and local artists through training and performance opportunities, and provide exposure to the arts through access initiatives. For more information visit stgpresents.org/education.