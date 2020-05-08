Seattle Theaters Look Ahead to See How Venues Can Adapt to Present Performances

Crosscut has reported on the various ways that Seattle theaters are looking ahead, seeing how their venues can adapt to present performances amid the new health standards brought on by the pandemic.

Read the full story HERE.

Many theaters are figuring out how to stream performances online, performing from an empty theater, but most agree that the art form does not lend itself properly to streaming longterm.

Laura Lee of ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery in West Seattle shared: "If you don't have an audience, you don't have that art form...If we were meant to be streamed, we would be a Netflix series."

Bernie Griffin, managing director of The 5th Avenue Theatre said: "The first thing was shutting down and survival," They are working on seeing how they can move forward.

Some theaters are considering producing a hybrid of in-person and online content even after performances are allowed to resume!

Read more HERE.





