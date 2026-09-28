Seattle Symphony Opens Renovated Benaroya Hall with New Leadership

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The Seattle Symphony is ushering in a new era for the orchestra and Benaroya Hall, shaped by visionary artistic and institutional leadership, deeper community connections and a reimagined audience experience.

The milestones marking this exciting chapter include the first major renovation of Benaroya Hall since its 1998 opening; the arrival of Jeremy Rothman as President & CEO; the start of Music Director Xian Zhang's second season; and the launch of a new visual identity and website. Together, these changes are reshaping the audience journey with the Seattle Symphony, from the first encounter with the organization online to a night of music inside Benaroya Hall.

BENAROYA HALL REIMAGINED

Completed through Amplify, a $21 million capital campaign, the renovation transforms Benaroya Hall's public spaces, with a focus on audience comfort and community needs at its center.

Improvements include the new Leslie & Dale Chihuly Welcome Hub with a user-friendly ticket concierge service; the expanded Marianna's Café, now open to the public for regular daytime hours; refreshed lobbies with additional seating and modern furnishings; enhanced lounges and bars, including the new Jane's Overlook Lounge; improved lighting, entrances, signage and wayfinding; and displays of art by rotating local artists in the multipurpose Delta Air Lines Foundation Community Space. Along Third Avenue, the renovated Boeing Company Gallery has been re-envisioned as a civic living room — a place for visitors, neighbors and audiences to gather and connect. Mithun served as architect and interior designer for the renovation, with Sellen Construction as general contractor.

Benaroya Hall will continue as a unique destination for public art, with two Dale Chihuly Crystal Cascade chandeliers — the only two publicly viewable works by the artist in Seattle — alongside Robert Rauschenberg's Echo, now on public view in a new, uninterrupted setting. Other public artworks available for viewing include the Cedar Bark Mat by DeAnn Sackman, David Roth's 4 Urns and Anna Valentina's Skytones, which captures and reflects the outside sky transforming the atmosphere of the space. Rotating installations in the Community Space further integrate visual art throughout the Hall. Currently on exhibition is 'Portals of Imagination,' curated by local collective Arte Noir.

A new food and beverage partnership with Sodexo Live! and award-winning Seattle chef and restaurateur Ethan Stowell will further elevate the visitor experience, reshaping Benaroya Hall's food and beverage operations into a true culinary destination, both before and after performances. Guests are welcome throughout the day for breakfast, lunch or coffee, whether attending a performance or simply enjoying downtown Seattle.

The Seattle Symphony will welcome the community to Benaroya Hall on October 18, beginning at 10 a.m., for a free, all-day Open House celebration featuring performances, activities and opportunities to explore the newly renovated spaces. The Open House culminates in a free concert featuring the Seattle Symphony alongside members of indie folk-rock group The Head and The Heart at 4 p.m., followed by a dance party in the Samuel & Althea Stroum Grand Lobby to close out the day. Additional details can be found here.

XIAN ZHANG BEGINS HER SECOND SEASON

The 2026/2027 season marks Xian Zhang's second season as Music Director of the Seattle Symphony. Guided by the themes of nature and community, the season explores connections among people, place and the natural world while pairing beloved repertoire with music that expands the symphonic canon.

The season follows the late-August release of Zhang's first album with the Seattle Symphony, a live concert album featuring Chinese-French composer Qigang Chen's Iris Dévoilée (Iris Unveiled) and L'Eloignement, recorded before live audiences at Benaroya Hall. Throughout the season, Zhang's vibrant programming continues to pair cherished masterworks with world premieres and distinctive contemporary voices, while her Nature in Music Festival shifts focus to the natural world through a series of programs inspired by the connections between music and nature. On November 19, 21 & 22, Zhang leads the world premiere of Joseph Pereira's Virtù for Solo Timpani and String Orchestra, a Seattle Symphony co-commission featuring the orchestra's Principal Timpani Eric Schweikert, alongside Mozart's Requiem with the Seattle Symphony Chorale. On February 4, 6 & 7, Tchaikovsky's Manfred Symphony anchors the program featuring saxophonist Steven Banks performing music by Ibert and his own Come As You Are. On March 11 & 13, the world premiere of Steven Mackey's Concerto for Orchestra, also a Seattle Symphony co-commission, joins Smetana's The Moldau and Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade, while the program on April 22, 24 & 25 brings together Gabriela Montero's Piano Concerto No. 1, “Latin,” and Respighi's evocative Pines of Rome and Fountains of Rome.

“This is a remarkable moment for the Seattle Symphony, and I am thrilled to be part of this new chapter,” said Seattle Symphony Music Director Xian Zhang. “As we begin our second season together, we are building on the incredible energy and connection we have created with our audiences while looking toward an exciting future, creating even more opportunities for people to experience the joy, emotion and transformative power of music. I look forward to welcoming audiences into this new era and sharing what comes next.”

JEREMY ROTHMAN JOINS AS PRESIDENT & CEO

This fresh start also welcomes Jeremy Rothman as President & CEO of the Seattle Symphony and Benaroya Hall. Bringing more than 25 years of performing arts leadership experience, most recently as Chief Artistic Officer of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts, Rothman has championed artistic innovation, audience growth and community partnerships. His appointment builds on an established creative relationship with Zhang, including their collaboration on a Grammy Award-winning recording with Time for Three and The Philadelphia Orchestra. As Benaroya Hall reopens for the 2026/2027 season, Rothman will work with Zhang to advance the organization's artistic vision, broaden access and strengthen its role as a cultural and civic gathering place for Seattle.

“This new era is all about shaping an organization that is as dynamic, compassionate, innovative and welcoming as the city we call home,” said President & CEO Jeremy Rothman. “We are redefining how people discover and engage with the Seattle Symphony, transforming how they experience symphonic music and deepening our connection with our community. Together with Xian, our musicians and our entire team, I'm excited to build a future that expands what is possible for this orchestra and for everyone who we welcome through the doors of Benaroya Hall.”

In his previous role, Rothman oversaw more than 300 orchestral, theatrical, educational and popular presentations each year. He has developed interdisciplinary collaborations, created programs supporting emerging artists and initiated or commissioned more than 50 orchestral works, a majority by women and artists of color. He previously worked at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and was a League of American Orchestras Orchestra Management Fellow.

A NEW VISUAL AND DIGITAL IDENTITY

The Seattle Symphony and Benaroya Hall are introducing a new visual identity designed with Seattle-based Studio Matthews. The newly selected color palette moves from cool to warm hues, complementing the colors and materials of Benaroya Hall's renovated spaces, combining to create a stronger connection between the orchestra and its home while giving each a distinctive presence.

The new seattlesymphony.org was developed with arts and culture digital partner Jixaw Technologies. The mobile-first site makes it easier to discover performances, purchase tickets, plan a visit and explore the many organizations and events presented at Benaroya Hall.

New features include a highly responsive design that ensures an elevated and consistent user experience from any device; an updated calendar with advanced filtering options that makes browsing upcoming events more seamless and tailored to the user's interests; enhanced accessibility tools; integration of the Seattle Symphony and Benaroya Hall brands; and a more intuitive “My Account” experience for donors to view and access benefits.

The new digital experience and visual identity were designed to be as beautiful and dynamic as the experience visitors have in person at the Seattle Symphony and Benaroya Hall. Additional digital features will roll out through the fall, making it even easier for audiences to discover, connect and engage with the Seattle Symphony and Benaroya Hall.

The 2026/2027 season began on September 19, when Zhang and the orchestra were joined by pianist Yefim Bronfman for the Opening Night Concert. Tickets and visitor information for the rest of the season are available at seattlesymphony.org.

ABOUT THE SEATTLE SYMPHONY

Under the leadership of Music Director Xian Zhang, the Seattle Symphony unleashes the power of music, brings people together and lifts the human spirit. Recognized as one of the “most vital American orchestras” (NPR), the Seattle Symphony is internationally acclaimed for its inventive programming, community-minded initiatives and superb recordings on the Seattle Symphony Media label. With a strong commitment to new music and a legacy of over 150 recordings, the orchestra has won five GRAMMY Awards, 27 GRAMMY nominations, two Emmy Awards and was named Gramophone's 2018 Orchestra of the Year. The Symphony performs in Benaroya Hall in the heart of downtown Seattle from September through July, reaching over 500,000 people annually through live performances and radio broadcasts.

ABOUT BENAROYA HALL

Benaroya Hall, the home of the Seattle Symphony, is located in downtown Seattle. Opened in 1998, Benaroya Hall is the most-visited performing arts venue in Seattle. It has received numerous awards, including a 2001 American Institute of Architects (AIA) National Honor Award for outstanding architecture. Benaroya Hall has three versatile performance venues, the S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium, the Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall and Octave 9: Raisbeck Music Center, all renowned for their pristine acoustics, luxurious design and prime location.

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