Seattle Shakespeare Company's Announces Co-Director and Change of Dates For THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

Corey McDaniel is joining the production team for The Merry Wives of Windsor as co-director.
Corey's Seattle Shakespeare credits include directing The Merry Wives of Windsor for Wooden O (Seattle Shakespeare's free outdoor summer program) in 2018 as well as acting in As You Like It in 2019 (Oliver) and Much Ado About Nothing with Wooden O in 2017 (Antonio).
Corey was the founder and producing artistic director of Theatre22 during their 10-year cycle. He has acted and directed for many local companies including Book-It Repertory Theatre, Sound Theatre Company, Harlequin Productions, Seattle Public Theater, Theatre Schmeater, and SecondStory Repertory.
Corey currently works as the Director of Development at Harlequin where he also serves as a core company member. Seattle Shakespeare is excited to have Corey with us for Merry Wives.
See full schedule by visiting www.seattleshakespeare.org/calendar-2/ All shows will take place at the Center Theatre.
Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30PM - Preview (Pay What You Will)
Thursday, November 2 at 7:30PM - Preview
Friday, November 3 at 7:30PM - Opening
Saturday, November 4 at 7:30PM
Sunday, November 5 at 2:00PM
Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30PM
Thursday, November 9 at 7:30PM
Friday, November 10 at 7:30PM
Saturday, November 11 at 2:00PM
Saturday, November 11 at 7:30PM
Sunday, November 12 at 2:00PM
Sunday, November 12 at 7:30PM
Wednesday, November 15 at 2:00PM
Thursday, November 16 at 7:30PM
Friday, November 17 at 7:30PM
Saturday, November 18 at 2:00PM
Saturday, November 18 at 7:30PM
Sunday, November 19 at 2:00PM
Please visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 206.733.8222.
COST: $35-$62, $10 rush tickets available in person an hour before each show.
Seattle Shakespeare Company is the Puget Sound region's year-round, professional, classical theatre. The company's growing success stems from a deep belief in the power and vibrancy of the time-tested words and ideas of Shakespeare and other classical playwrights along with a commitment to artistic excellence on stage. The results have been provocative performances that both challenge and delight audiences while fostering an appreciation for great stage works.
