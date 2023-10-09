Seattle Shakespeare Company's Announces Co-Director and Change of Dates For THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

Corey McDaniel is joining the production team for The Merry Wives of Windsor as co-director.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

Seattle Shakespeare Company has announced that Corey McDaniel is joining the production team for The Merry Wives of Windsor as co-director.

Corey's Seattle Shakespeare credits include directing The Merry Wives of Windsor for Wooden O (Seattle Shakespeare's free outdoor summer program) in 2018 as well as acting in As You Like It in 2019 (Oliver) and Much Ado About Nothing with Wooden O in 2017 (Antonio).

Corey was the founder and producing artistic director of Theatre22 during their 10-year cycle. He has acted and directed for many local companies including Book-It Repertory Theatre, Sound Theatre Company, Harlequin Productions, Seattle Public Theater, Theatre Schmeater, and SecondStory Repertory.

Corey currently works as the Director of Development at Harlequin where he also serves as a core company member. Seattle Shakespeare is excited to have Corey with us for Merry Wives.

See full schedule by visiting www.seattleshakespeare.org/calendar-2/ All shows will take place at the Center Theatre.

    Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30PM - Preview (Pay What You Will)
    Thursday, November 2 at 7:30PM - Preview
    Friday, November 3 at 7:30PM - Opening
    Saturday, November 4 at 7:30PM
    Sunday, November 5 at 2:00PM
    Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30PM
    Thursday, November 9 at 7:30PM
    Friday, November 10 at 7:30PM
    Saturday, November 11 at 2:00PM
    Saturday, November 11 at 7:30PM
    Sunday, November 12 at 2:00PM
    Sunday, November 12 at 7:30PM
    Wednesday, November 15 at 2:00PM
    Thursday, November 16 at 7:30PM
    Friday, November 17 at 7:30PM
    Saturday, November 18 at 2:00PM
    Saturday, November 18 at 7:30PM
    Sunday, November 19 at 2:00PM

Please visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 206.733.8222.
COST: $35-$62, $10 rush tickets available in person an hour before each show.
 

Seattle Shakespeare Company is the Puget Sound region's year-round, professional, classical theatre. The company's growing success stems from a deep belief in the power and vibrancy of the time-tested words and ideas of Shakespeare and other classical playwrights along with a commitment to artistic excellence on stage. The results have been provocative performances that both challenge and delight audiences while fostering an appreciation for great stage works.




2023 Regional Awards


Recommended For You