Seattle Shakespeare Company Announces the Cast of THE BED TRICK

Seattle Shakespeare Company will present an all new play written by Seattle favorite, Keiko Green and directed by Interim Artistic Director Makaela Milburn. Running March 20 – April 7, 2024 at the Center Theater.

College: a time of freedom, of frivolity, of friskiness. Freshmen Lulu and Marianne test their limits as they party through the school year in search of their place in the world: Marianne is newly eighteen, while Lulu tries to reignite a spark with her boyfriend of ten years. But when their drama-nerd-roommate Harriet brings in baggage from a student production of All's Well That Ends Well, ideas of consent and manipulation start to seep into their lives.

Cast

The cast features Libby Barnard as Harriet, Sophia Franzella as Marianne, Rachel Guyer-Mafune as Lulu, MJ Sieber as Benny, Ricky Spaulding as Willis, Alex Tavares as Anna, and Lindsay Merino as the Full Cast Understudy.

About Seattle Shakespeare Company

Seattle Shakespeare Company is the Puget Sound region's year-round, professional, classical theatre. The company's growing success stems from a deep belief in the power and vibrancy of the time-tested words and ideas of Shakespeare and other classical playwrights along with a commitment to artistic excellence on stage. The results have been provocative performances that both challenge and delight audiences while fostering an appreciation for great stage works.