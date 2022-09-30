Seattle Rep Announces October Programming Featuring WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME & More

This month, Seattle Rep is bringing an assortment of opportunities to the public, including the final performances of its season opening production, Where We Belong, and subsequent special events including a Lushootseed Language Event on October 3 and Teen Night on October 9. The highly anticipated Tony-nominated play What the Constitution Means to Me will open for previews on September 30. In conjunction with this play, Seattle Rep will host a panel discussion entitled "Abortion Rights & Healthcare" on October 4 and a Teen Night at the theater on October 21. Seattle Rep's first world premiere of the season, Mr. Dickens and His Carol will go on sale on October 3. For complete show details, please visit SeattleRep.org.

WHERE WE BELONG

On stage thru October 9

In 2015, Mohegan theater-maker Madeline Sayet travels to England to pursue a PhD in Shakespeare. Madeline finds a country that refuses to acknowledge its ongoing role in colonialism, just as the Brexit vote threatens to further disengage the UK from the wider world. In this intimate and exhilarating solo piece, Madeline echoes a journey to England braved by Native ancestors in the 1700s following treatise betrayals - and forces us to consider what it means to belong in an increasingly globalized world.

SPECIAL EVENTS & DATES TO NOTE

SEP 30 - Post-Show Poetry with Sasha LaPointe.

OCT 1 - ASL Interpreted performance.

OCT 3 - Lushootseed Language Event: Learn about the unique qualities and cultural importance of the Lushootseed language and the language revitalization efforts happening with schools, organizations, families, tribes, and institutions across the Puget Sound.

OCT 8 - Audio Described Performance.

OCT 9 - Teen Night: Teens ages 13-19 can become a member of TeenTix for free and gain access to $5 tickets to the show.





WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

September 30 - October 23, 2022

Playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, actor Cassie Beck resurrects Schreck's teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

SPECIAL EVENTS & DATES TO NOTE::

SEP 30 - OCT 23 - Period Donation Drive.

OCT 4 - Abortion Rights & Healthcare: A Panel Discussion with Local Artists and Advocates.

OCT 5 - Opening Night

OCT 13 - Audio Described

OCT 15 - InterAct's Saturday Soirée.

OCT 21 - Teen Night: become a member of TeenTix and gain access to $5 tickets to the show.

Can't make it to Teen Night? Seattle Rep is partnering with TeenTix to offer $5 tickets for a teen and a guest on Friday and Sunday evening performances.

OCT 22 - ASL Interpreted





World Premiere!

MR. DICKENS AND HIS CAROL

November 25 - December 23, 2022 - TICKETS ON SALE OCTOBER 3

Charles Dickens should be looking forward to Christmas. When his latest book is a flop, putting both his popularity and finances in peril, his publishers give an ultimatum: write a Christmas book within a month or lose everything. Adapted for the stage from Samantha Silva's critically acclaimed novel, this tale set in the heart of Victorian England weaves a fictional take on Dickens' past, present, and future into a comedic and poignant new holiday classic.

YOUTH ENGAGEMENT AT Seattle Rep

Young Women Empowered (Y-WE) Speak

Every other Thursday, October 20 - June 1, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Find your voice, tell your story, create community, and play games! Creating a generative and supportive youth ensemble, we will express our creativity and passions through theater games and performance. Exploring themes of identity, community, and social justice, participants will write personal monologues, explore community issues, and practice using theater for social change.

Improv for Wellness Troupe

Wednesdays, September 21, 2022 - May 31, 2023

Ages:13-19

Experience a holistic, beginner friendly, accessible approach to the art form of Improv! With a focus on building a community based in play and self-worth, this weekly drop-in series will teach us to unleash our creativity without judgment, develop tools for self-empowerment, and embrace our inner artistry all while learning the tenets of Improv.

Next Narrative Monologue Competition (NNMC)

2023 NNMC competition dates to be announced

True Colors' Next Narrative Monologue CompetitionTM (NNMC) features newly created works from fifty of America's leading contemporary Black playwrights that engage students of all backgrounds in artful exploration of 21st century themes, while instilling confidence in all to find their voices. Now accepting registration for 2023.

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS AT Seattle Rep

Adults with Autism Class

Tuesdays 6-8 P.M., October. 25 - November 15, 2022

Through improvisation, basic script analysis, and the study and performance of monologues and scenes, students are introduced to the fundamentals of theatrical and social performance. Understanding the difficulties people with autism face at school, home, and in social settings, our program aims to create an environment that allows for the appropriate structure, opportunity, and guidance for students with unique perspectives of the world. Through our program, students will learn practical social skills, conflict resolution, and interpersonal connection through the training of verbal and physical communication.

