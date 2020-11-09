Seattle Opera Brings Opera To Elders And People Experiencing Homelessness

Community serenades continue with performance and supply drive for Jubilee Women's Center.

Seattle Opera continues its Community Serenades program meant to bring joy to vulnerable community members with a performance for Jubilee Women's Center at 3 p.m. on Nov. 12. This program brings an opera singer and pianist to perform in various settings for seniors and people experiencing homelessness.

While performing outside apartment or housing complexes, the artists maintain a recommended distance from others and adhere to approved safety protocols as residents listen from their homes/rooms up above.

This initiative has been made possible in part thanks to the company's ongoing partnership with Path with Art, a nonprofit which has connected Seattle Opera to social service organizations such as Jubilee and Plymouth Housing.

"This will be Seattle Opera's third Community Serenade performance, and we remain committed to our partnerships with the community during the global pandemic," said Seattle Opera General Director Christina Scheppelmann. "We hope to bring some healing, joy, and hope. This chance to create live music in a safe way has been meaningful for performers and community members, alike."

Seattle Opera launched Community Serenades in September with music by soprano Tess Altiveros and pianist Elisabeth Ellis. The pair first performed outside of Plymouth Place apartments, and then outside of Mirabella Seattle, tapping into Seattle Opera's existing relationships with senior residential communities. Next up, mezzo-soprano Cheryse McLeod Lewis and pianist Li-Tan Hsu will perform at Jubilee Women's Center.

Jubilee is dedicated to helping women experiencing poverty to build stable and fulfilling futures. In addition to the outdoor performance (which will be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather), Seattle Opera is calling on members of the community to donate to a supply drive. Those wishing to help can purchase items on Jubilee's Amazon wish list (items are sent directly to the organization). Donations of toilet paper and hand soap are also greatly appreciated, and can be dropped off in person or mailed directly to Jubilee's Capitol Hill location (620 18th Ave E., Seattle) during regular business hours.

Community Serenades are just one example of how Seattle Opera has been taking action to give comfort and support to its community during the pandemic. The company just finished hosting its second blood drive in partnership with Bloodworks Northwest and hosted two separate PPE/mask-making efforts earlier in the year.

