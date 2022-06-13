Seattle Opera Appoints Dennis Robinson, Jr., Director Of Programs And Partnerships

Seattle Opera has selected Dennis Robinson, Jr., a seasoned theater administrator with extensive experience as a stage director, as its next Director of Programs and Partnerships. Robinson brings a keen eye for community partnerships to the department, which reaches over 100,000 patrons every year with its educational and civic programming.

"Dennis's impressive record of bringing opera to new communities gives him impeccable instincts for and insight into community engagement," says Christina Scheppelmann, Seattle Opera's general director. "We are very excited for Dennis to lead Seattle Opera's work welcoming diverse audiences from across the Puget Sound region and beyond."

Robinson studied Opera Directing at Carnegie Mellon University and has built a stellar reputation as an arts administrator, most recently as Manager of Artistic Administration at Palm Beach Opera. Before arriving in Palm Beach, Robinson served as Director of Education and Accessibility at City Theatre Company in Pittsburgh and Manager of Community Programs and Accessibility at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre. His wide-ranging directorial career includes engagements at Boston Lyric Opera, The Glimmerglass Festival, Pittsburgh Opera, and Opera Theater of Pittsburgh, where he was Resident Assistant Director under Jonathan Eaton for five years.

"I am overjoyed to be joining the talented, dedicated, and resilient team of individuals that makes Seattle Opera one of the country's leading opera companies," says Robinson, who begins in the role on June 20. "I look forward to living in the Puget Sound region and to strengthening and expanding the organization's community relationships."

Among his many successes managing and expanding accessible programs, Robinson designed inventive collaborations in Pittsburgh with organizations such as the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Science Center, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, and the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council.

Robinson will use such experience to augment Seattle Opera's ongoing Racial Equity and Social Impact work. "I admire the strides Seattle Opera has made with its RESI plan and I plan to extend that commitment until every individual feels that they belong and are an integral part of Seattle Opera."