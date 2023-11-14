Seattle Opera Appoints Chris Burkett Director Of Development

General Director Christina Scheppelmann announced today that Chris Burkett, longtime member of Seattle Opera's development team, will take over as the next Director of Development. Burkett brings years of experience building donor relationships to the role, which he began in October 2023.

“Chris has grown immensely as a leader during his time with Seattle Opera,” said Scheppelmann. “He has risen to the challenge and demonstrated that he's more than capable of thriving in this new role. His long track record has earned him the trust, respect, and support of his department, our donors, our board members, and the rest of the Seattle Opera staff. I'm excited to see what he accomplishes next.”

Burkett started at Seattle Opera in 2018, when he was hired as an Individual Giving Officer overseeing mid-level giving. In 2021, he was promoted into the role of Associate Director of Development for Individual Giving, in which capacity he led the individual giving team, helped shape broader departmental strategy, and spearheaded the fundraising plan for the company's annual fundraiser, the Big Opera Party. Burkett has served as Interim Director of Development since June 2023.

Before joining Seattle Opera, Burkett spent several years working in donor relations at large-scale hunger-relief network organizations, both in Seattle and in the Midwest. Throughout his career, Burkett has focused on fostering long-term relationships with donors and creating meaningful community connections. In his spare time, Burkett is an avid hockey player, and you can often find him skating in a local recreational league.

“I am honored to be entrusted with this new responsibility and excited for what Seattle Opera has in store for the future,” said Burkett. “I have worked with great mentors here and have grown my career alongside our supporters, developing a deep appreciation for Seattle Opera's history and what it means to our community. Seattle Opera is well positioned for success, and I'm eager to play my part in helping move the company forward into its next chapter.”

Burkett credits the entire development team with enabling that bright future. “I'm incredibly lucky to work with such a talented and committed development team. I'm consistently amazed by what this group is able to accomplish.”

