Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus Will Host 30th Annual Auction & Gala

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus invite the community to an unforgettable evening of celebration, entertainment and philanthropy at the 30th Annual Auction & Gala benefitting the choruses. This year's theme is Eleganza.

This milestone event will take place Saturday, April 25, 2026, at the Alani Room at Palisade, one of Seattle's most iconic waterfront venues overlooking Elliott Bay. The evening will also celebrate the 10th anniversary of artistic director Paul Caldwell with the choruses.

Stage and television star Jai Rodriguez will serve as the evening's special guest host and emcee. Rodriguez is an Emmy-winning actor, singer, and television host best known as the “Culture Vulture” on Bravo's series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. His career spans Broadway (Rent, The Producers), television (Malibu Country, Uncoupled), film (Bros), and advocacy for LGBTQ+ causes.

Guests will enjoy an exquisite evening of fine dining, dazzling live entertainment, and an exciting silent and live auction, all supporting the choruses' mission to create music that makes a difference.

Funds raised during the event ensure that the Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus can continue their vital work of fostering inclusivity, artistic excellence and community engagement through music. Attendees will have the opportunity to support these beloved choruses while experiencing an evening of connection and celebration.

“We are excited to celebrate 30 years of this incredible event with our community,” said Craig Coogan, executive director of Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus. “It is not only a joyful night of music and connection, but a powerful reminder of what our supporters make possible. Their generosity helps us bring inspiring performances to thousands of people while ensuring LGBTQ+ youth and allies can experience the power of music and community."