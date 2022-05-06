Seattle International Dance Festival Delivers Contemporary Dance from Seoul to Seattle at Two Capitol Hill Venues in June

Seattle International Dance Festival will return for seven jam-filled evenings of in person dance performances. As in year's past, the SIDF 2022 festival offers dance patrons an opportunity to witness Seattle-based, national and international contemporary dance artists come together to collaborate, inspire and present to new audiences.

This year's festival also marks the conclusion of the James Ray Residency project. In 2017, SIDF announced the Raynier Foundation's initial three-year financial commitment to foster Seattle dance artists in creating new work and strengthening their dance-making structures through the JRRP (James Ray Residency Project). SIDF extended the initiative to keep JRRP choreographers engaged through the pandemic. On June 14 and 15 these five Seattle-based choreographers will - at last - premiere their work to a live audience: Alana O. Rogers, Xaviera Vandermay, Noelle Price, Beth Terwilleger, and Logan Livingston.

JRRP grant recipient Beth Terwilleger explains, "Without this grant, it would have been impossible for me to juggle daily pandemic life while also making space to create art. JRRP gave me the lift I needed to get back into the studio again. It made choreographing a possibility again for me."

Tickets to all festival performances are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. The All-Festival Pass is $95 and the Premium Pass is $150 (includes reserved seating and complimentary beverages). Visiting and presenting artists are listed below. A complete list of event details, locations, ticketing information and artist websites are available online at www.SeattleIDF.org.

INTER|NATIONAL ARTISTS SERIES

June 11 & 18 - Sat 8 pm; June 12 & 19 - Sun 7:30 pm / B'way Perf.Hall

Seattle Artists - Akoiya Harris, Nile Ruff, Maven, Ivana Lin, Mary Sigward, Natascha Greenwalt, Coriolis Dance, Khambatta Dance Company, Klair Ethridge (Curator), Julie Tobiason (Curator), Vincent Michael Lopez and Jasmine Wright. Visiting Artists and Troupes - Ishita Mili Global Exposé (India/NJ) Jason Ohlberg (NY), push/FOLD (OR), Goblin Party (South Korea), LITVAKdance (CA) Jeremy Cline (ME) Mikhail Caliste (NYC).

James Ray RESIDENCY PROJECT

June 14 & 15 7:30 pm / Erickson Theater

This culmination of a five year-long residency sponsored by SIDF and supported by the Raynier Foundation includes these Seattle-based artists: Noelle Price's PRICEarts, N.E.W Dance Company, Beth Terwilleger's The Gray, Intrepidus Dance, Alana O. Rogers Dance Company and Xaviera Vandermay's VNDRMade

SPOTLIGHT ON SEATTLE

June 16 7:30 pm / Erickson Theater

SIDF teams up with Gonzaga University Dance Program Director Suzanne Ostersmith. She serves as curator to a program of Seattle artists, one of whom will be chosen for a regional touring engagement following the performance at SIDF. The artists/groups include, HYPERNOVA, Ashley Menestrina, Karin Stevens Dance, and Alex Ung/The Guild Dance.