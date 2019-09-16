Seattle Engagement of CHICAGO Rescheduled

Broadway at The Paramount and Seattle Theatre Group are pleased to announce the rescheduled dates of CHICAGO - The Musical, for Thursday, April 2 - Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Subscribers and Groups will have first access to tickets beginning this week. Single tickets for the engagement will go on sale at a later date, which will be announced this fall. Patrons are encouraged to sign up for the eClub at STGPresents.org/Broadway to be notified when tickets become available.



Any questions can be directed to 206-682-1414 or to info@stgpresents.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You