Seattle Center Winterfest Offers Virtual Fun And Family Entertainment

Seattle Center keeps the decades-long tradition of Winterfest, Nov. 27-Dec. 31,

While we are unable to host visitors for an in-person celebration this year, Seattle Center keeps the decades-long tradition of Winterfest, Nov. 27-Dec. 31, alive with spirit-lifting virtual content and links to holiday activities by our resident organizations and community partners, housed on the multi-faceted Seattle Center Winterfest page, seattlecenter.com/winterfest.

Here are some of the Seattle Center Winterfest 2020 offerings:

Campus Luminata: decorative LED tree lighting throughout the grounds to delight campus visitors and provide seasonal illumination and cheer, now through the New Year.

Virtual Student Showcases: recorded performances of seasonal selections by school and training program participants in Winterfest Student Showcases. While each day highlights a different ensemble, the collection is available for the duration of Winterfest.

Virtual Winterfest Festál: our Seattle Center Festál community partners celebrate a diverse array of seasonal and holiday traditions through music, dance, cooking and craft demonstrations and storytelling. New content is added each Saturday throughout the Winterfest period.

Our Big Neighborhood Virtual Opening Day: OBN producing partner Northwest Folklife presents family-focused performances by Dunava Balkan Women's Choir and The Geoducks, along with a tortilla cooking demonstration with Francisca Garcia of Machtia. OBN posts remain accessible throughout the Winterfest period.

Digital Centerville News: This 'mockpaper' continues in the absence of Winter Train & Village to highlight the miniature town's imaginary happenings through short stories, news articles, obituaries and other train related content.

Holiday Coloring Contest: Seattle Center Winterfest décor designer Jeffery Cook has created several downloadable coloring forms, available on the Winterfest webpage. Submitted completed drawings will be posted on the Seattle Center Facebook page and each week entered into a random prize drawing.

PTSA Reflections Digital Gallery: Winterfest presents this online display of original student artwork in partnership with Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) of Washington State, which provide opportunities for recognition and access to arts to boost confidence and success in life.

While we look forward to a return of Seattle Center Winterfest to Seattle Center Armory and Fisher Pavilion in 2021, we hope our 2020 virtual visitors enjoy the online content we have put together to celebrate the season. To learn more about virtual offerings at Seattle Center, visit http://www.seattlecenter.com/events/virtual-events/arts-at-home or call 206 684-7200.

