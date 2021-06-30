Seattle Center Summer Fitness Returns With Free Yoga and Zumba Classes

Seattle Center offers free late morning and early evening outdoor fitness sessions, Wednesdays, July 7-Sept. 8, at Seattle Center.

The Gentle Yoga and Zumba classes provide easy-to-follow instruction and movement, where participants may stretch, strengthen, destress and delight in a fun, full body workout. The weekly classes are open to all ages and abilities, and there are no registration requirements.

Here are the Summer Fitness options:

Gentle Yoga, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Exhibition Hall Lawn. The vinyasa flow yoga class allows participants to cultivate physical and mental space through breathing and postures that build strength and release tension. The sessions focus on fluid movements to increase range of motion and joint and muscle flexibility. Beginners learn the basics of this style of yoga, and all will enjoy the gentle workout. Wear comfortable clothing and bring along a yoga mat and towel.

Zumba Class, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Fisher Pavilion Roof, invites participants to join in an hour-long, high energy workout party that makes use of uncomplicated choreography to take them on a dancing journey around the world through Latin, world rhythms, West African, belly dance, pop and classic rock music. No dance experience is required. Bring plenty of water and wear comfortable sneakers.

Unvaccinated Summer Fitness participants are asked to follow outdoor mask wearing and physical distancing rules, and everyone must wear a mask inside Seattle Center operated buildings.

For more information on Summer Fitness Workout Wednesdays and other Seattle Center public programming, visit www.seattlecenter.com/fitness or call 206-684-7200.