Seattle Center MOVIES AT THE MURAL 2019 Line-Up Revealed

A stellar line-up of feature films was revealed today for Seattle Center Movies at the Mural. This series of outdoor movies offers big screen drama, adventure, comedy and suspense. What better way to spend a warm summer evening then to stretch out on the green grass of Mural Amphitheatre and enjoy fun, free cinematic entertainment.

The five family-friendly films, shown on a state-of-the-art 40-foot screen, begin at 9 p.m. on Saturdays, July 27-August 24. They include: The Princess Bride (an annual tradition), Crazy Rich Asians, Bohemian Rhapsody, Dirty Dancing and Black Panther. In addition to these features, a short film created by Cornish College of the Arts students precedes each movie.

July 27: The Princess Bride, rated PG, run time: 1 hour 38 minutes

This beloved 1987 classic blends comedy, adventure, romance and fantasy. Follow peasant farmhand Westley as he battles three bumbling outlaws and a nefarious prince to win the hand of his one true love, a young woman named Buttercup. This Movies at the Mural popular staple comes complete with all the fencing, chasing, escapes, silly accents and rodents of unusual size you'd expect.

August 3: Crazy Rich Asians, PG-13, 2 hours

An American-born Chinese economics professor travels to her boyfriend's hometown of Singapore for his best friend's wedding, where she discovers he is from a very wealthy family and is the most eligible bachelor in Asia. Every single woman in his ultra-rarefied social class is incredibly jealous of Rachel and wants to bring her down.

August 10: Bohemian Rhapsody, rated PG-13, run time: 2 hours 14 minutes

The story of the legendary rock band Queen leading up to their famous performance at Live Aid (1985). Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound and highlights Freddie's darker influences, his attempted solo career, and a recent AIDS diagnosis. Ultimately Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music.

August 17, Dirty Dancing, PG-13, 1 hour 40 minutes

Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances "Baby" Houseman falls in love with the camp's dance instructor, Johnny Castle in this popular classic film that is sure to deliver audiences the time of their lives.

August 24, Black Panther, PG-13, 2 hours 14 minutes

Prince T'Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as its new king but is soon challenged for the throne from factions within his own country. When two foes conspire to destroy Wakanda, the hero known as Black Panther must team up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross and members of the Wakandan special forces to avoid a world war.

Seating at Movies at the Mural is first-come, first-served, so arrive early, spread out a blanket on the Mural Amphitheatre lawn, bring along a picnic or purchase dinner from a selection of Seattle Center Armory food merchants. Low back chairs, blankets and bean bags are recommended. Large bags, large coolers/ice chests, umbrellas and video and audio recorders are not allowed. Please leave pets at home.

For information on the series and inquiries regarding rain cancellations, call Seattle Center at (206) 684-7200 or visit www.seattlecenter.com/moviesatthemural.





