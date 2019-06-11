Seattle Center FestÃ¡l Celebrates The Spirit Of Africa June 29

Embrace the cultures of the Pacific Northwest and cultivate love, peace and understanding of the communities that make up our region at Seattle Center Festál. Join us for Seattle Center Festál: Spirit of Africa, noon - 9 p.m., Saturday, June 29 at Seattle Center Armory, for a day of fostering greater inclusivity, awareness and appreciation for the varied traditions of music, movement and storytelling of the African diaspora.

Founded and produced by a local Senegalese griot musician, Thione Diop, all are welcome to celebrate the many rich and diverse cultures from all regions of Africa. Spirit of Africa focuses on creating a unique experience showcasing the talents of musicians, dancers and artists from across the regions of Africa. Local and international acts will play modern, contemporary and traditional African music.

Along with live performances, this year's festival features an African marketplace with traditional food from different African countries as well as demonstrations and vendors who represent all of Africa offering traditional clothing of their region, fragrances, jewelry and adornments. A deep focus on African dance and dance workshops, along with arts and activities for the children. Additionally, there will be a pan-African fashion show featuring custom apparel from local and international designers.

A new focus for the festival will be showcasing black cinema with an emphasis on celebrating African filmmakers and content creators. One of the films to be featured will be The Burial of Kojo. Set in Ghana, it was produced by Ghana's own Blitz Bazawule. The Burial of Kojo won the grand prize for BEST NARRATIVE at the Luxor African Film Festival.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/2267143980013150/

Newly added this year is the "Alaska Airlines Fly Away Giveaway." Guests who obtain a passport inside Seattle Center Armory or by downloading online can collect stamps by attending festivals to be entered to win round-trip air travel for two to the Alaska Airlines destination of their choice. Each stamp is an entry to win; the more Festál events attended and stamps collected, the higher the odds of winning! More information at seattlecenter.com/festal.

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who shape the character of our region. Although the series began in 1997, the festivals took place earlier in their own ethnic communities. Now, Seattle Center serves as a central place, where festivals invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression. This year's theme, "Love, Peace and Understanding," is woven throughout 24 free, ethnic cultural festivals. In a time of divisive national rhetoric, Festál celebrates our shared humanity to build connections, tear down stereotypes and create trust.

Seattle Center Festál: Spirit of Africa is a public program presented by Seattle Center in partnership with the Spirit of Africa. Admission is free of charge. For more information on this festival, visit http://thespiritofafrica.org/, and to learn more about this collection of ethnic cultural events and other Seattle Center public programming, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206-684-7200.





