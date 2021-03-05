Seattle Center Arts, Entertainment And Education Offered Virtually Throughout March

Seattle Center public program partners and resident organizations offer a wide range of free and affordable virtual activities in March. The online and on-air programming includes traditional music and dance, ballet, opera, audio plays, a broad range of films, educational classes, demonstrations, discussion forums and more. Seattle Center Arts at Home lists information on these and additional online options at http://www.seattlecenter.com/events/virtual-events/arts-at-home.

Seattle Center Festál: Irish Festival Seattle, brings together Irish culture carriers to share their arts, ideas and stories about what it means to be Irish. Created in partnership with the Irish Heritage Club, Irish Festival Seattle posts digitally Mar. 13 and 17 at https://www.eattlecenter.com/festal.

Seattle Center Festál: Seattle's French Fest, A Celebration of French-Speaking Cultures, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Mar. 21, promotes the French idea of "joie de vivre" through music, dancing, cooking demonstrations and more. Register and receive Zoom links to five festival sessions at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seattle-center-festal-seattles-french-fest-tickets-143159432717.

Book-It Repertory Theatre: This season, Book-It Artistic Director Gus Menary has gone all-audio to play with the form and structure of book adaptations in five "mainstage" dramas. Single tickets are now on sale for Childfinder and The Canterville Ghost and Mañanaland. The Effluent Engine goes on sale April 1. Learn more at https://www.book-it.org.

Cascade Public Media: Monthly programs bring our community together to learn, grow and make a difference. In March, CPM offers Pi(e) Squared: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Pie and Pizza from people who know it best, 5:30 p.m., Mar. 11, in honor of Pi Day (Mar. 14); Equity and Access in Healthcare, 5 p.m., Mar. 16, with Dr. Ben Danielson. Learn what led to his decision to leave Odessa Brown Children's Clinic after leading it for 20 years, see how he feels about what has happened since and get his perspective on the fight against systemic racism. Register and learn more at https://www.cascadepublicmedia.org/events.

Classical KING FM & Seattle Opera: KING FM and Seattle Opera have partnered on broadcast of past SO productions. In March, the 10 a.m., Saturday concerts include Don Pasquale on Mar. 6 (recorded January 2003); The Wicked Adventures of Count Ory, Mar. 13 (recorded August 2016); Xerxes, Mar. 20 (from March 1997) and Don Carlos on Mar. 26 (recorded August 1993). More at https://www.seattleopera.org/kingfm.

Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP): Indulge in cinematic junk food at MoPOP's So Bad, It's Good movie series, featuring Anaconda, 6 p.m., Mar. 13, where a filmmaker (J. Lo) travels deep into the amazon jungle in search of a forgotten tribe. If the horror genre is more to your liking, check out It's Coming from inside the House, showing Mimic: The Director's Cut, Guillermo Del Toro's reclamation of his 1997 film about insect evolution run amok, 7 p.m., Mar. 19. Also, MoPOP partners with Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) to present the 16th Annual Science Fiction + Fantasy Short Film Festival, Mar. 20-21. This year's edition includes seven youth track films and a Q+A with the filmmakers. https://www.mopop.org/programs-plus-education/programs.

Pacific Northwest Ballet: The Intermission Project, World Premiere, Mar. 8-21. This nine-part film project aims to capture the emotional and cerebral journey we have found ourselves on this past year. More at https://www.pnb.org.

Pottery Northwest: An exhibition, Echo, Echo, opens at 5 p.m., Mar. 19. It features current and former resident PNW artists who chose masterworks from PNW's permanent collection that have contributed to their own practice to show alongside the resident artist's work. More at https://www.potterynorthwest/classes.

Seattle Children's Theatre: There's a place for every child at SCT Spring Drama School Classes, and registration is now open. From story drama to acting, to musical theatre, physical comedy, improv and more. Class finder tools and scholarships make participation easy. More on classes, individualized experiences, workshop and residencies at https://SCT.org.

Seattle Opera: Mozart's operatic masterpiece and "carousel of karma," Don Giovanni, streams Mar. 19-21. This complex creation follows a man gifted in seduction, yet lacking a moral compass, who moves from conquest to conquest, even murdering without remorse. But a dark fate will bring his joyride to a shocking conclusion. Learn more and subscribe at https://www.seattleopera.org/on-stage/giovanni-2021.

Seattle Rep: join the Rep from home on Mar. 13 for a virtual Gala celebration and help raise funds to ensure Seattle Rep's strong future and return to the stage in the year ahead. The night starts at 6 p.m. with an optional cocktail hour, and the program featuring artists from past Rep productions, an online auction and raise-the-paddle begins at 7 p.m. Registration is required. Tickets are free (suggested donation). https://www.seattlerep.org.

Seattle Shakespeare Company: Spanish and English are interwoven with Shakespeare's Hamlet and Meme García's imagistic language in this five-episode multilingual audio-drama podcast about family, mental health and the power of dreams, available for listening through Mar. 17 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever podcasts are available. Learn more at: https://www.seattleshakespeare.org.

SIFF: SIFF offers a stellar selection of streaming films this month from around the world. Currently showing are Night of the Kings, Ivory Coast; 17 Blocks and 76 Days, USA, Reunion, New Zealand, Mirror and Dear Comrades, Russia; Two of Us, France; Notturno, Italy; Preparation to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time, Hungary and Collective, Romania. What The Femme: Costuming the Final Frontier, available on demand, explores the good to the god-awful in costuming the women of Star Trek! Learn more at https://www.SIFF.net.