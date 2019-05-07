Seattle Center Announces FestÃ¡l: A Glimpse Of China

Embrace the cultures of the Pacific Northwest and cultivate love, peace and understanding of the communities that make up our region at Seattle Center Festál. Join us for Seattle Center Festál: A Glimpse of China ,11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, May 18 at Seattle Center Armory for an illuminating day full of the colorful and ancient palette of Chinese arts with dance, painting, calligraphy, workshops and martial arts.

Experience the cultural roots and contemporary influences of China through live performances, visual arts, hands-on activities, food, games and a lively marketplace. Learn Chinese folk dances, create delicate artworks and share in cultural traditions covering 5,000 years of Chinese history.

This year, the festival features two lectures and a demonstration of Chinese "Yi Hua Dao," meaning modern flower arrangement art, by Founder Mr. Wan, Hong. Mr Wan Hong will showcase the basic form of traditional flower arrangements using a Chinese Yin and Yang doctrine as a tool to explain the unique aesthetic of the flora. Among Mr. Wan Hong's accomplishments in flower arrangement, he was appointed to the Beijing Olympic Games Awards Flower Expert Group in 2007-2008..

Newly added this year is the "Alaska Airlines Fly Away Giveaway." Guests who obtain a passport inside Seattle Center Armory or by downloading online can collect stamps by attending festivals to be entered to win round-trip air travel for two to the Alaska Airlines destination of their choice. Each stamp is an entry to win; the more Festál events attended and stamps collected, the higher the odds of winning! More information at seattlecenter.com/festal.

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who shape the character of our region. Although the series began in 1997, the festivals took place earlier in their own ethnic communities. Now, Seattle Center serves as a central place, where festivals invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression. This year's theme, "Love, Peace and Understanding," is woven throughout 24 free, ethnic cultural festivals. In a time of divisive national rhetoric, Festál celebrates our shared humanity to build connections, tear down stereotypes and create trust.

Seattle Center Festál is a public program presented by Seattle Center in partnership with the Washington Chinese Art and Culture Committee. Admission is free-of-charge. For more information on this festival, visit https://chinaartsandculture.org/event/a-glimpse-of-china-2019-chinese-culture-arts-festival/ and to learn more about this collection of ethnic cultural events and other Seattle Center public programming, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206-684-7200.





