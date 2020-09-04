Seattle Center Announces Fall Offerings for All Ages

Entertaining And Enriching 'Back-To-School' Offerings For Youth, Families And Adults.

As summer gives way to the shorter days of fall, Seattle Center public programs and resident organizations are prepared to enrich and entertain with a large selection of youth and adult online classes, virtual presentations and family-friendly performances. Here are some of the digital offerings. These activities and more are listed at Seattle Center Arts at Home.

Seattle Center Festál presents virtual ethnic cultural festivals in partnership with community organizations. Remaining 2020 events include:

Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival, Sept 11-13. Cultivating passion and appreciation for Hawaiian culture with workshops, presentations and island music.

Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias: Sept 12-13. Celebrating Latin American Independence, while integrating Latinx history and life into our region.

The Italian Festival, Sept 26-27. Art, music, dance and virtual interactive activities for all ages. CroatiaFest, Oct 4. Dynamic music, colorful dance and other expressions of Croatian tradition. Turkfest, Oct. 10-11. Highlighting the diversity and richness of Turkish culture.

Diwali: Lights of India, Oct. 17. Elevating Vedic culture by sharing stories, visual arts and dance. Dia de Muertos Festival Seattle, Nov. 1. Honoring the departed with ritual and tradition. Hmong New Year Celebration, Nov. 7. Multi-generational festival honoring the harvest and welcoming a new year.

Cascade Public Media:

The podcast series Communiversity presents selected experts in dialog with Crosscut journalists and reporters: Richard Ross, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Sept 21. Marian Maxwell, 5:30 p.m.-7pm, Oct 26. Eric Dorfman, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Nov. 16

Book-It Repertory Theatre:

Book-It's 2020-2021 season launches as Audio Book-It. Beginning in October, they'll offer five audio dramas for audiences to enjoy at home, on a walk, and wherever life takes them.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Discovery Center:

The Center's lunchtime learning series, In Community We Flourish, presents: Education & Equity, 12 p.m.-12:30 p.m., Sept 30., and Food Security & Homelessness, 12 p.m.-12:30 p.m., Oct 28.

Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP):

MoPOP welcomes students back to (virtual) school with new programs and resources including live stream classes, learning kits, online resources and more. Students in grades 3-12 can learn about The Hero's Journey and craft their own heroic story, explore the art of architecture, discover how tabletop gaming can teach about math and more.

Northwest Folklife Festival:

From Home to Home: Seattle Children's Festival provides a virtual space for kids to sing, dance, play and discover from the comfort of their homes. The two-day children's festival features live performances, interactive workshops and fun activities for the whole family! Live 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct 24-25, online at nwfolklifestreaming.org and on Northwest Folklife's Facebook page.

Pacific Northwest Ballet:

PNB goes digital in 2020-2021 with Season Ballet Performances at PNB: Digital Season.

Pacific Science Center:

PacSci's Curiosity at Home content supplements the fall school curriculum with live science shows, downloadable hands-on activities and other resources to engage learners in this new, digital environment, curated by grade level. Teachers can even take their students on a virtual visit to PacSci. Curated by grade level. PacSci's Curiosity Courses are a series of self-guided, self-paced STEM activities for maximized offline fun and learning. Recommended Ages: PreK-1.

Pottery Northwest:

pottery classes start Sept 8. Options include a four-week series and stand-alone classes. All instruction takes place via Zoom. Clay purchased from Pottery NW includes glazing and firing.

Seattle Children's Theatre and KING FM:

Seattle Children's Theatre and Classical KING FM 98.1 present a multi-week education series titled Saturday Morning Stories. Hand selected titles take families on a classical music adventure, 8:30 a.m., Saturdays through Oct. 24: Behold the Bold Umbrellaphant, Sept 12; Goodnight, Moon, Sept 19; The Runaway Bunny, Sept 26; Carnival of the Animals, Oct 3; The Firebird, Oct 10; and Haleakala: How Maui Snared the Sun, Oct. 17.

Seattle Opera:

In an eight-week "beginner's" guide series, Opera 101, registered participants gain exposure to this larger-than-life art form through informative multimedia presentations, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesdays through Oct 27.

TeenTix:

TeenTix provides a bounteous virtual portal for pass holders (ages 13-19) to visual arts, dance, history and music offered at venues throughout the region.

Theatre Puget Sound:

This service provider and advocate for the region's theater community offers: Performing Whole: How to Say Yes to Yourself, 5 p.m., Sept 8; Artist's Way Program: It's Never Too Late To Begin Again Class,12 a.m., Sept 18-Dec 11; and Artist's Way Fall 2020 Classes, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Mondays, Sept 21-Dec 7. Learn more at: theatrepugetsound.org.

Seattle Center encourages the public to explore these learning opportunities and all the virtual experiences awaiting online at Seattle Center resident organizations. Learn more at: www.seattlecenter.com/artsathome or call 206 684-7200.

