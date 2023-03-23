Seattle Cabaret Festival Opens With Arnaldo!, The Love Markets, and More

Seattle Cabaret Festival 2023 returns to The Triple Door with a magnificent opening night showcase hosted by Arnaldo! Drag Chanteuse and featuring Weimar Berlin-inspired cabaret rock band The Love Markets. The night's lineup also spotlights the lush harmonies and jive rhythms of the Sirens of Swing; wicked a cappella hijinks from Bodacious Ladyhood; jazz-age Paris creations from avant-garde duo Siren + Sinewave; classics from "crooner" Art Anderson, Piaf storyteller Faye B Summers, and BroadwayWorld award-winner Judy Ann Moulton; and a wild ride on the 88s with the ever-funky John Engerman.

This star-studded opening night kicks off a four-week festival presenting 17 artist acts, paired in unique combinations over 9 nights and 17 showtimes. The one-night-only opening event at the Triple Door is the perfect chance to see performances from some of the festival's most high-powered acts, presented with maximum glamour by host Arnaldo! and anchored by special guest artists The Love Markets. Seattle Cabaret Festival 2023 runs through May 27, with two uniquely curated showtimes every night on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at Egan's Ballard Jam House.

"Arnaldo is about as close to an old-time nightclub chanteuse as we're likely to find on today's scene... A special performer with depth and intelligence." - Stu Hamstra's Cabaret Hotline

"The real treat is seeing The Love Markets perform on stage, where the band's intoxicating theatricality comes alive and sets whole audiences to dreaming of running away with this deliciously dark carnival." - Seattle Magazine. "Ruffle-clad ruffians... Louise is a singer, songwriter and actress with fearsome chops." - City Arts Magazine

Seattle Cabaret Festival Opening Night: Arnaldo!, The Love Markets, and More! plays Saturday May 6, at The Triple Door (216 Union Street, Seattle, WA 98101). Showtime is 7:30 pm, with doors opening for seating and dinner service at 6 pm. Tickets start at $25 and may be purchased online at www.tripledoor.net, by phone at 206.838.4333, or at The Triple Door box office at 216 Union Street.