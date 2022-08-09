Seattle Arab Festival Set For This Weekend

Seattle Center Festál hosts Seattle Arab Festival on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Armory Food & Event Hall and the Mural Amphitheatre. This free, in-person event is the largest all-ages festival in the Pacific Northwest dedicated to Arab culture and art.

"Seattle Arab Festival has always been the place for Arabs to connect and get together," said Amani AbouAmmo, co-director of Seattle Arab Festival. "Not only does it showcase our food, but also our unique cultures. Being part of the Arabs festival, we as SAF family continue to learn more about this which is why we have become so passionate to reflect this to Arabs and even non-Arabs who are interested to know more about us."

Festival programming includes Arabic cuisine food trucks, children's activities, live music and folk dancing performances, a hookah lounge, exhibits and art workshops, and a traditional bazaar marketplace of handmade items like jewelry, oud scents, abayas and more.

"Our vision for One Seattle is a city where we uplift and celebrate the many cultures that make our city special while also embracing the commonalities that bring us together," said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. "The Seattle Arab Festival is a great opportunity to bring the community together to honor and share the rich cultural traditions of a multitude of Arab nations."

The festival is a means of bringing the larger Seattle community together to share arts, food and Arab culture.

"We are proud to host Seattle Arab Festival on Seattle Center's campus," said Seattle Center Director Robert Nellams. "It's only fitting that we have a convergence of so many cultures on our grounds in the heart of Seattle."