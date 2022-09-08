Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias Festival Celebrates Latino Culture and Independence

The festival runs on Saturday, Sept. 17, and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Sep. 08, 2022  

Seattle Center Festál continues with Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion from 1-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. The festival celebrates the liberation from Spain for Mexico, Chile, Panama, Peru and Guatemala, as well as Latino cultures which expand to the Caribbean.

"Centuries later, we are celebrating our culture and coming together proudly to share that common bond we have as Latinos looking for a better life," said Rahab Mugwanja, Sea Mar Community Health Centers' communications specialist. "Fiestas Patrias gives us that opportunity to share and honor our cultural roots here in the U.S."

The two-day festival will include music, dance, food, children's activities, a health fair, and a Zumba fest.

"Our vision of One Seattle aims to bring communities together and uplift Seattle's cultural diversity," said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. "Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias not only commemorates the history of Latin American independence, but also celebrates Seattle's vibrant Latino community and the many contributions they have made in our city. Sea Mar has also been an excellent partner in empowering Seattle's Latino residents, bringing culturally competent health care, affordable housing and services to the community."

Fiestas Patrias commemorates the anniversary of independence from Spain and highlights national pride and cultures in Mexico, the U.S., Costa Rica, Chile, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. The festival coincides with National Hispanic Heritage Month, observed from mid-September to mid-October.

"Seattle Center is proud to host Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias and celebrate a wide range of cultures on our campus," said Seattle Center Director Robert Nellams. "This festival brings people together for a celebration of freedom and fun."

Fiestas Patrias honors Latin American history and invites new generations and immigrants to wear their cultural heritage with pride.

"Visibility is key, so any opportunities to bring the community together not only benefits the Latino community but allows other communities to be culturally exposed," Mugwanja said. "When we come together, we see we are not as divided as some may perceive."


