Screening Of KEIKO THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE STAR OF FREE WILLY to be Presented During Superpod8

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Dr. Naomi Rose, Orca expert; Theresa Demarest, Filmmaker, and Karla Munguia, Ambassador for the film.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Seattle's Book-It Theatre Will Close After 33 Years Photo 1 Seattle's Book-It Theatre Will Close After 33 Years
Regional Premiere Of BRIGHT STAR Opens For Two-Week Run At Spokane Valley Summer Theatre Photo 2 Regional Premiere Of BRIGHT STAR Opens For Two-Week Run At Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
DAS RHEINGOLD to Open Seattle Opera 60th Anniversary Season Photo 3 DAS RHEINGOLD to Open Seattle Opera 60th Anniversary Season
Recipients Announced For The 21st Anniversary of The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards Photo 4 Recipients Announced For The 21st Anniversary of The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards

Screening Of KEIKO THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE STAR OF FREE WILLY to be Presented During Superpod8

A special screening of the award winning documentary "Keiko the Untold Story of the Star of Free Willy" will take place during the conference Superpod8, followed by a Q&A with Dr. Naomi Rose, Orca expert; Theresa Demarest, Filmmaker, and Karla Munguia, Ambassador for the film.

The event will take place on July 20, 2023, at 6:00 P.M. at San Juan Community Theatre, Friday Harbor, WA, USA.

Details: It was on July 16th, 1993, when the world fell in love with Keiko, the orca who played the leading role in "Free Willy".

To commemorate 30 years of the release of this blockbuster film, the team at "Keiko the Untold Story of the Star of Free Willy" joins Superpod8 while honoring Ken Balcomb (RIP), Renowned Orca Researcher; David Kirby (RIP), Bestseller Author of "Death at SeaWorld", and the 10th year anniversary of the award winning documentary, Blackfish.

Superpod8: Superpod is an annual gathering that is open to the public and attended by an international group of scientists, filmmakers, authors, journalists, former trainers, naturalists, orca advocates and people who want to see killer whales in their natural home.

The gathering is a combination of socializing, whale watching, learning, and sharing ideas and actions to help protect orcas in their natural habitat and bring an end to cetacean captivity. Full program, here.

Lolita's (Tokitae): In the face of the announced willingness to allow the return of Lolita (Tokitae) to the Pacific Northwest after 53 years of being captive at the Miami Seaquarium, Keiko the Untold Story of the Star of Free Willy brings awareness to the public about the success of whale sanctuaries with Keiko's journey from captivity, to his home waters.



RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
Carnation Farms Adds Tickets to Summer Sunday Concerts Photo
Carnation Farms Adds Tickets to Summer Sunday Concerts

 Carnation Farms are just added more tickets for the upcoming Summer Sunday concerts due to high demand. Summer Sundays curated list of Pacific Northwest entertainers represents some of the region’s most popular musical talent.

2
Island Shakespeare Festival Opens on Whidbey Island This Month Photo
Island Shakespeare Festival Opens on Whidbey Island This Month

Island Shakespeare Festival opens its summer season on Friday, July 21 with an exciting, foward-thinking production of 'Romeo and Juliet,' directed by Olena Hodges. Explore teenage angst and intense love with this non-traditional look at Shakespeare's enduring 'tale of woe.'

3
VCA to Present Vashon PIANOFÊTE This Month Photo
VCA to Present Vashon PIANOFÊTE This Month

Vashon Center for the Arts will present the second annual Vashon PianoFête on July 5, 6, 7, & 8 at 7:30 nightly. Performances take place at the Vashon Center for the Arts

4
Velocity Dance Center Announces Fall 2023 Season Photo
Velocity Dance Center Announces Fall 2023 Season

The season features new projects by Meg Foley (PHL), Amy O'Neal (LA), Alyza Delpan-Monley (SEA), and our next cohort of Pacific Northwest-based artists. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Novalima Live at High Dive
High Dive (8/04-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shot
Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (7/07-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello, Dolly!
Village Theatre (7/07-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crimson and Clover
Can Can Culinary Cabaret (6/29-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sound Of Music
Schuler Performing Arts Center (6/30-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Easy Star All-Stars
The Crocodile (7/14-7/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet/A Bold Stroke for a Husband
Island Shakespeare Festival (7/21-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Falsettos
Harlequin Productions (6/30-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Solaris
Book-It Repertory Theatre (6/14-7/09)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Easy Star All-Stars
Waterfront Waypoint Park (7/15-7/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You