Screening Of KEIKO THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE STAR OF FREE WILLY to be Presented During Superpod8

A special screening of the award winning documentary "Keiko the Untold Story of the Star of Free Willy" will take place during the conference Superpod8, followed by a Q&A with Dr. Naomi Rose, Orca expert; Theresa Demarest, Filmmaker, and Karla Munguia, Ambassador for the film.

The event will take place on July 20, 2023, at 6:00 P.M. at San Juan Community Theatre, Friday Harbor, WA, USA.

Details: It was on July 16th, 1993, when the world fell in love with Keiko, the orca who played the leading role in "Free Willy".

To commemorate 30 years of the release of this blockbuster film, the team at "Keiko the Untold Story of the Star of Free Willy" joins Superpod8 while honoring Ken Balcomb (RIP), Renowned Orca Researcher; David Kirby (RIP), Bestseller Author of "Death at SeaWorld", and the 10th year anniversary of the award winning documentary, Blackfish.

Superpod8: Superpod is an annual gathering that is open to the public and attended by an international group of scientists, filmmakers, authors, journalists, former trainers, naturalists, orca advocates and people who want to see killer whales in their natural home.

The gathering is a combination of socializing, whale watching, learning, and sharing ideas and actions to help protect orcas in their natural habitat and bring an end to cetacean captivity. Full program, here.

Lolita's (Tokitae): In the face of the announced willingness to allow the return of Lolita (Tokitae) to the Pacific Northwest after 53 years of being captive at the Miami Seaquarium, Keiko the Untold Story of the Star of Free Willy brings awareness to the public about the success of whale sanctuaries with Keiko's journey from captivity, to his home waters.