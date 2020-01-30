Sara Porkalob THE ANGEL IN THE HOUSE Announced At Culinarium At Nordo

Nordo is proud to present Seattle Times' "mover and shaker of the next decade," Sara Porkalob's latest work, The Angel in the House. The play is a Victorian revenge thriller set in high society England at the turn of the 19th century. Forbidden love, secret betrayal, and unfolding prophecy is set to a decadent four-course meal. Cleverly scripted, this gothic tale exposes dark longings and their unpredictable consequences in Nordo's Culinarium February 9 - March 15, 2019.

THE STORY:

Inspired by Coventry Fallows' 19th century poem praising the qualities of the ideal Victorian wife, The Angel in the House invites audiences into the home of Mrs. Edmund Brown for her legendary New Years Eve Party. As the highest rung of high society, tycoon Edmund Brown III's home is the most coveted place to ring in the new century. But when a mysterious guest from Mrs. Brown's past arrives, the heat in the air is infectious. Secret passions are revealed, someone is found dead in the garden, and it seems all the wives are up to more than their fine manners and finer pedigrees can reveal. The Angel in the House is a thriller with corsets, blood, revenge, and a four-course meal.

THE MENU:

True to Nordo fashion this menu offers unexpected flavors in unexpected shapes that are sure to delight The Angel in the House audiences. "I was pretty stumped on this one, but inspiration comes from everywhere and sometimes unusual places. This time, it came from a particular ingredient I tried at a local Szechuan restaurant, Burmese Tofu," said co-Artistic Director and Executive Chef Erin Brindley. "Once I learned how to make it, I found the thing I'd been looking for: an utterly moldable, flavor porous, blank slate of an ingredient. Then the rest of the menu came in with a theme that each course has flowers, all molded and "perfect". You'll have to come to see the show for the full unveiling."

First Course

Chrysanthemum Salad with Tamarind Sesame Burmese Tofu, Hazelnuts, and Cilantro (GF, Soy Free, Vegan)

Second Course

Beet, Pear, and Roasted Garlic Soup with Pistachio and Goat Cheese Rosettes (GF, Vegetarian)

Main Course

Maple Leaf Duck Breast wrapped in Swiss Chard served with Duchess Potatoes, Duck Cracklings, Habeñero Cherries, and Cherry Buerre Blanc. (GF)

Or vegetarian option of Wild Mushroom, Swiss Chard, and Farro Roll served with Duchess Potatoes, Crispy Fried Tofu Skin, Habeñero Cherries and Cherry Buerre Blanc

Dessert

Lavender and Lemon Madeleines with Blackberry Chantilly Cream (GF Available)

THE MUSIC:

The Angel in the House all-original score by music director Annastasia Workman is subtle and dark, and reminiscent of a film-score with thumps and rumbles, low-pitched strings, and child-like voices. "This show is occulty, sexy, and bloody," said Workman. "The music reflects horror meets Victorian parlor music, where perhaps that line is finer than we think!"

For more information visit www.cafenordo.com.





