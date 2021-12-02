STG's SILENT MOVIE MONDAYS Are Back At The Paramount

Since 1998, Seattle Theatre Group has been presenting Silent Movie Mondays to honor the history of The Paramount Theatre, which opened its doors on March 1, 1928 with the feature film Feel My Pulse starring Bebe Daniels and William Powell.

Each Silent Movie Mondays film is accompanied live by organists on the Mighty Wurlitzer (original to the theatre) or new music commissions performed by ensembles. Viewing of each film is enhanced by introductions and CineClub pre or post-film discussions led by regional and national film professionals. STG invites everyone to attend Silent Movie Mondays with accessible tickets priced at $10 for adults and $7 for students and seniors.

Beginning in 2013, Vicky Lee curated and produced all aspects of STG's Silent Film Program. She served as STG's Director of Education and Performance Programs from 1999 until she retired from that role in 2020. Vicky has continued leading the Silent Movie Mondays program. Her passion for studying film began in grad school with a special focus on classic films and cinematography. Each season she selects themes for each series with a special focus on restored films and those of national and international significance.

Starting off the 2021-2022 Silent Movie Mondays series is Aelita: Queen of Mars on Monday, December 6, 2021. This film, directed by Yakov Protazanov, takes the audience from Moscow to Mars in one of the earliest full-length films about space travel. There will be a pre-film introduction & post-film CineClub discussion hosted by Emalie Soderback, Co-Host of Scarecrow Video's "Viva Physical Media." Music by Tedde Gibson on the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ.

December 13th will be a showing of Santa Silents, a collection of vintage holiday short films, digitally mastered from their original 35mm. The shorts provide a nostalgic peek into Yuletide pleasures of the early 1900s. Pre-film introduction and post-film CineClub discussion by Robert Horton, film critic and scholar. Also, join in the pre-film holiday sing-a-long led by vocalist, Aishé Keita. Music by Tyler Pattison on the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ and Foley Sound by Paul Hansen

The full Silent Movie Mondays series includes the following:

Aelita: Queen of Mars (1924) - December 6, 2021

Santa Silents (1905-1925) - December 13, 2021

Women Pioneers in Filmmaking: Shoes (1916) - March 21, 2022

Women Pioneers in Filmmaking: Shorts (1906-1917) - March 28, 2022

The Ancient Law / Das Alte Gesetz (1923) - April 4, 2022

In partnership with Seattle Jewish Film Festival

All Silent Movie Mondays films are at 7:00 PM, and tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and seniors and are available online at stgpresents.org, or at the Paramount Box Office at 911 Pine Street, Seattle.