STG Presents FROZEN Sensory-Friendly Performance

Seattle Theatre Group, Disney Theatrical Productions, and our community partners are proud to offer a sensory-friendly performance of Disney's Frozen on February 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.

Performed in a supportive and judgment-free environment, this show will provide the opportunity for children or adults affected by autism and/or sensory processing disorders to enjoy the shared experience of live theatre. "Everyone deserves an opportunity to experience the arts," said Marisol Sanchez Best, Associate Director of Education for STG. "At STG we are committed to providing a place where audience members can truly feel welcomed and enjoy seeing quality arts programming. Through our partnership with Disney Theatrical Productions we are able to provide a genuine and meaningful experience to a community that has been longing for these experiences."



Staffed specialists from the Seattle-based, non-profit Sensory Access (sensoryaccess.org) will be available throughout the theatre, and will provide helpful tools such as noise-cancelling headphones and fidget items. Slight adjustments, including altered lighting and reduced sound, will be made to the show. Food, drink, and ipads with headphones will be allowed in seats and designated quiet areas and activity areas will be provided.

To help individuals prepare for the show, a downloadable Social Narrative will be available in advance of the performance at www.stgpresents.org/sensory-friendly featuring pictures of the theatre and the production. Additional resources such as a Character Guide, Guide to Attending the Show, and Scene Breakdown will be available.

Sensory-friendly performance tickets are significantly subsidized and range from $15-$50. ASL tickets are also available for this performance. For more information, including how to purchase tickets, please visit www.stgpresents.org/sensory-friendly. Please note: All patrons must have a ticket regardless of age.

This sensory-friendly performance is made possible with major support from Premera, Columbia Bank, The Bradley Family Foundation, and Apex Foundation. STG appreciates the strategic investment our partners make to provide greater access to the arts.



From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two Broadway seasons, breaking four house records at its New York home, the legendary St. James Theatre.

"Disney's struck gold! Sumptuous sets, gorgeous costumes, and plenty of special effects to wow the audience!" raves the New York Post. "With the magic, the dancing, and all those iconic tunes, Frozen was born to be a stage musical!" exclaims the Evening Standard, and The Telegraph declares, "Frozen will burn up Broadway for years to come!" In addition to the Broadway company and the North American tour launching this fall, Frozen will be mounted in London, Australia, and Japan in 2020 and in Hamburg in 2021.

A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first.

Frozen is melting hearts on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar Award-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

For information or to register for advance ticket access notifications, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.





