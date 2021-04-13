SPRINGSHOT Returns to 18th & Union: Virtually, the Same      

SpringShot is a grouping of shows at 18th & Union that are fresh as a dewy morning in April, a varied program that includes everything from solo performance, psychic comedy, podcast absurdity, fantastical stories, fairy tales, and more.

The Lives of Animals: Chapter 1, Loowra of the Pasture by Scot Augustson will help kick off Springshot's performances. The first in Augustson's new performance series, Heaven's most faithful servants are sometimes not great men and women, but beasts of great spirit! Come, gather ye round and be uplifted by tales of inhuman grace. Sometimes the Bosom of Abraham is an udder. Scot Augustson will perform on Friday April 23rd at 7 PM and April 24th at 4 PM and 7 PM PDT and streamed live on 18thandunion.org. Individual tickets are available on a sliding scale at 18thandunion.org/lives-of-animals.

In Dear and Darling, Sweet and Lovely: Two Tales of Women and Critters, sardonic fabulist Bret Fetzer tells two original fairy tales: In 'The Rabbit Skin', a sly talking rabbit woos a poor young girl until her mother and grandmother get in the way; in 'This and That and That and This', a hungry bear and wolf offer to babysit for an overworked widow, which works out better than any of them expect. Bret Fetzer will perform on Friday April 23rd at 8 PM and April 24th at 5 PM and 8 PM PDT and streamed live on 18thandunion.org. Individual tickets are available on a sliding scale at 18thandunion.org/dear-and-darling.

The Ponch Cast: A Play Based on the Podcast with the Same Name will be performed live via Zoom on Friday April 30th at 7PM and Saturday May 1st at 4 PM and 7 PM. Wannabe comedians Ponch and Greg are back at 18th & Union with a new play about what it is like to make a podcast during a pandemic. Don't forget to check out their podcast, "The Ponch Cast" on YouTube, Spotify and soon to be Apple for your weekly dose of offensive, insensitive, vulgar, and life changing conversations. And remember it is all parody! For any complaints and/or requests for cancellations please subscribe and leave mean messages on their channel.

Tickets to the Zoom performance can be found at 18thandunion.org/ponchcast.

Over the last year Psychic Comedian Peter Antoniou has been conducting various mind reading experiments over the internet. In this time he discovered that he's not the only one who explored long range telepathy...

Come and join Peter as he takes you through the fascinating and often bizarre history of the American Government's exploration of the applications of psychic powers, have your mind read through your computer screen, and see whether you have what it takes to become a psychic spy! Remote by Peter Antoniou will be presented over Zoom on Friday May 7th at 7 PM and Saturday May 8th at 1 PM and 7 PM PDT. Tickets may be purchased on a sliding scale at 18thandunion.org/remote.

Each Sunday during Springshot, The Klein Party and Y.York will perform and live stream for free at 18thandunion.org/klein-party-stream. The Woman Who Met the Klein Party streams Sundays April 25th, May 2nd, and May 9th at 3 PM PDT.

Springshot will close out with two recorded performances in the month of May, tickets and information to follow soon

18th & Union is carefully and proactively following all public health recommendations. We've made improvements to the physical venue, acquired equipment to support live streaming over the internet, and set up health and safety protocols for artists, audience members and others who will access the space.