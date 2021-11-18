SMASH Benefit at the Moore Theatre Will Be Available On the Amazon Music Streaming Service

Seattle Area non-profit SMASH - Seattle Musicians Access to Sustainable Healthcare - has announced its collaboration with Amazon Music to stream the fourth annual SMASH Benefit: Songs of Hope: LIVE, on Saturday, November 20th, 2021. Tickets for the live performance at The Moore Theatre are available at: https://bit.ly/SongsOfHopeLIVEtics.



Remote audiences will be able to view and listen to the benefit in live time on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and in the Amazon Music app, allowing at-home participation in the event. Watch the livestream at: twitch.tv/amazonmusic



SMASH's 2018 and 2019 shows led to SMASH's annual benefit concert being hailed as "one of Seattle's best new concert traditions" by the Seattle Times in 2020. The highly anticipated live show will feature unique pairings of venerated artists and rising stars, and showcase creative approaches to an entire evening of hope-inspiring songs. The performances will coincide with both an in-person silent auction during the event and an online auction through eBay for Charity, featuring specially donated items from sponsors and supporters such as Sonos, Gibson Guitars, Seattle Seahawks, and Alaska Airlines, all brought to you by SMASH.





New show development: Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) will join Duff McKagan and Shaina Shepherd as they revisit their 2020 Songs of Hope powerhouse pairing of their rendition of "A Change is Gonna Come"



The SMASH benefit concert will also feature: Dave Matthews, Tomo Nakayama, Sera Cahoone, Stone Gossard, Ian Moore, Stephanie Anne Johnson, Brittany Davis, Stone Gossard, Shelby Earl, Naked Giants, Zan Fiskum, Alec Shaw, Eric Howk (Portugal. The Man), Julia Massey (Warren Dunes), Kim West & Ryan Devlin (Smokey Brights), Beverly Crusher, Jen Ayers, Debbie Miller, and house band Mike Musburger, Rebecca Young, Paul Hiraga, Tim DiJulio, Ric Penttila, Max Rose, and Jeff Brown.



"Music is the heartbeat of our region. It is a big part of what made Seattle and the surrounding region so desirable," says SMASH co-founder and touring musician Ian Moore. "We're thrilled that Amazon Music recognizes the unique makeup of Seattle's vital music scene and we look forward to being able to stream this incredible evening to our supporters."