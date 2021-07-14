Seattle Center Festál: Festival Sundiata presents Black Arts Fest to stream this weekend: July 17th and 18th at noon PST; on the following platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FestivalSundiataBlackArtsFest

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Jbeo5RzJg07G_lI15SkXg

Festival Sundiata is the Pacific Northwest's longest running African American festival celebrated in Seattle. The Festival, showcases art, education and entertainment which depicts the colorful perspectives, culture and history of African American people.

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region. The series, presented virtually in 2021, provides a forum for cultural groups to come together and share their stories with the greater community. The series began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression.

Seattle Center presents Seattle Center Festál: Festival Sundiata Presents Black Arts Fest in partnership with Sundiata African American Cultural Association. Streaming is free of charge. For more information, visit http://www.seattlecenter.com/events/event-calendar/festival-sundiata-presents-black-arts-fest, call 206-684-7200; or https://festivalsundiata.org/.