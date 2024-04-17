SEATTLE CABARET FESTIVAL Opens May 4 At The Triple Door

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seattle Cabaret Festival returns to The Triple Door for another magnificent opening night! This fantastic showcase kicks off SCF 2024 in style, hosted by Arnaldo! Drag Chanteuse and featuring Weimar Berlin-inspired rock band The Love Markets.

The powerhouse bill includes satirical surprises from Matthew Stull, founder of the groundbreaking, Grammy-nominated vocal group The Bobs; hot swing and plush harmonies from Sugartime Trio; the velvety stylings of duo Jeannette d'Armand and guitarist Greg Fulton; wicked a cappella hijinks with Bodacious Ladyhood; Beatles reimaginings from Gretchen Rumbaugh and romantic misadventures with Mark Rabe; a special appearance by NYC cabaret darling Craig Pomranz; and jazz classics from versatile diva Joanne Klein, passionate newcomer Jhasmine Rabara, and Latin-inflected “crooner” Art Anderson. ONE NIGHT ONLY!

This star-studded opening night at the Triple Door is a chance to see a variety of SCF 2024's most dynamic acts, presented with maximum glamour by host Arnaldo! and anchored by The Love Markets. The night kicks off a five-week festival that presents 23 artist acts paired in unique combinations over 12 nights and 23 showtimes, with two uniquely curated showtimes per night on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at Egan's Ballard Jam House beginning May 9. In addition to sets from the above artists, the festival lineup at Egan's includes sets from John Allman; Julie Cascioppo; Matt Dela Cruz; Mark “Mom” Finley; Bobbi Kotula, Karen Skrinde and Taylor Stutz; Faye B Summers; Heather Ward; Joan Houston & Bob Bruneau (Puerto Vallarta); Linda Kosut (San Francisco); Bobbi Jo Blessings & Derek Eisel (Lopez Island); Roger Schmelzer (Indiana); and solo shows from Love Markets frontwoman Angie Louise and Sugartime Trio's Kim Maguire. Seattle Cabaret Festival 2024 closes June 1st.

Tickets

Seattle Cabaret Festival Opening Night: Arnaldo!, The Love Markets, and More! plays Saturday May 4, at The Triple Door (216 Union Street, Seattle, WA 98101). Showtime is 7:30 pm, with doors opening for seating and dinner service at 6 pm. Tickets start at $25 and may be purchased online at www.tripledoor.net, by phone at 206.838.4333, or at The Triple Door box office at 216 Union Street. Age Recommendation: This performance is recommended for ages 8+.

About Arnaldo! Dragchanteuse

Arnaldo! has performed his solo cabaret in Portland, Las Vegas, Palm Springs, Puerto Vallarta, New York and Manila, and as a soloist with Seattle Men's Chorus in Europe, New Zealand and Australia. The founder of Pacific Northwest Cabaret Association and festival director of March Is Cabaret Month, Arnaldo was presented in 2016 with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Filipino Community of Seattle for promoting culture and the arts. www.dragchanteuse.com

About The Love Markets

The Love Markets are a Weimar Berlin-inspired band who make songs of love and revolution, combining subversive wit, political bite, and exuberant soul. A fixture in Seattle's arts scene since 2009 with many shows and collaborations on the city's most iconic stages, The Love Markets have released two critically acclaimed records (World Of Your Dreams and Beauty Factory) and will release their third record this fall. “Irresistible.” – Seattle Magazine. www.thelovemarkets.com