SCOTT SHOEMAKER'S WAR ON CHRISTMAS to Return to Theatre Off Jackson

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Scott Shoemaker's War on Christmas will return with an all-new show! Now it's 9th year, the all-star variety spectacular quickly became a Yule Tide favorite with audiences and critics alike. It's a hilarious night of comedy, songs, dance numbers, delightful videos, and partial nudity. But be warned, this show will definitely put you on the naughty list! Performances will run December 4 – 24.

Staring Scott Shoemaker (Ms. Pak-Man, Beware the Terror of Gaylord Manor) and an amazing cast of illustrious Seattle superstars – Ade, Glory Joel, Mandy Price and Major Scales! Written and directed by Freddy Molitch and Scott Shoemaker.

Scott Shoemaker's War on Christmas knows that things are pretty rough right now, but this delightfully subversive and surprising show make you feel like it's still a wonderful life, even if just for one night!

About Shoes & Pants Productions

Shoes & Pants Productions is a Seattle-based theater company created by Scott Shoemaker and Freddy Molitch. Their shows have played to sold-out audiences in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, and Seattle. Shoes & Pants are the producers of the long running “Ms. Pak-Man” cabaret series, “:PROBED!,” with Intiman Theatre, and most recently their new Halloween show, “Uncle Basement's Attic of Horrors!” Scott was also shortlisted for the 2026 Stranger Genius Awards.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 18 Hrs 24 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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