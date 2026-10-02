SCOTT SHOEMAKER'S WAR ON CHRISTMAS to Return to Theatre Off Jackson
The comedy variety show will feature Scott Shoemaker alongside cast members Ade, Glory Joel, Mandy Price, and Major Scales.
Scott Shoemaker's War on Christmas will return with an all-new show! Now it's 9th year, the all-star variety spectacular quickly became a Yule Tide favorite with audiences and critics alike. It's a hilarious night of comedy, songs, dance numbers, delightful videos, and partial nudity. But be warned, this show will definitely put you on the naughty list! Performances will run December 4 – 24.
Staring Scott Shoemaker (Ms. Pak-Man, Beware the Terror of Gaylord Manor) and an amazing cast of illustrious Seattle superstars – Ade, Glory Joel, Mandy Price and Major Scales! Written and directed by Freddy Molitch and Scott Shoemaker.
Scott Shoemaker's War on Christmas knows that things are pretty rough right now, but this delightfully subversive and surprising show make you feel like it's still a wonderful life, even if just for one night!
About Shoes & Pants Productions
Shoes & Pants Productions is a Seattle-based theater company created by Scott Shoemaker and Freddy Molitch. Their shows have played to sold-out audiences in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, and Seattle. Shoes & Pants are the producers of the long running “Ms. Pak-Man” cabaret series, “:PROBED!,” with Intiman Theatre, and most recently their new Halloween show, “Uncle Basement's Attic of Horrors!” Scott was also shortlisted for the 2026 Stranger Genius Awards.
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