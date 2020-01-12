Rover Theatre Company presents ASYLUM IN GEORGIA, a new comedy by John C. Davenport and directed by Cindy Giese French, at West of Lenin theater, 203 N. 36th St. in Seattle. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 13-29, with one matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.



A Texas TV anchorwoman on "administrative leave" (the result of an on-air meltdown) comes to the tiny Georgia town of Throckmorton, which she had visited as a girl. She meets a few of the locals, some of whom are a little short on Southern hospitality. She has just dropped off her son (who has his own issues) to start college in Atlanta. But the big questions concern a pile of bricks in Throckmorton that may provide some answers about her late father. And did we mention it's a comedy?

This is our fourth production, following Davenport's RED ROVER, and two plays by Duane Kelly, DAS ENDE and VISITING CEZANNE.

Tickets are available through Brown Paper Tickets and our website, www.redrovertheatre.com. For more information, email producer@redrovertheatre.com or call 206-841-9177.





