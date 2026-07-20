Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Taproot Theatre

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CJ Lorentz in Joseph.... Photo by Giao Nguyen.

When I think of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, I don't necessarily think of camp because it's content and presentation are typically really earnest. But the Taproot Theatre’s latest production leans into ‘camp’ in every sense of the word. Set in a children’s summer camp talent show, this production finds a fresh, loud, and approachable entry point into a familiar tale, resulting in a production packed with energy, humor, and enough spectacle to entertain the whole family.

The Taproot Theater’s rendition is a frametale, where the Old Testament fable is being performed in the context of a summer camp, Camp Dreams. This framing is smart, because it makes the production feel more approachable–less overtly pious, more innocent and agnostic. And with the heartfelt backing of the ensemble’s full-throated performances, this is a great all-ages show as long as you don’t mind explaining a few things to the kiddos (fratricide, slavery, Potiphar’s wife’s whole deal).

The musical is a sung-through production with enough energy and heart to keep you engaged. The narrator (the lead camp counselor, played by Cassi Q Kohl) walks us through the story of Joseph, the clear favorite of Jacob’s twelve children. Jacob gives Joseph the titular technicolor dreamcoat, which his eleven siblings envy and covet, and is the straw that breaks the camels’ back. Long story short they hatch a plan to get their revenge by, at first, throwing him in a ditch to die, but change their minds and sell him to them as a slave instead (you know, a story for kids!). To prove that he’s died, they present Jacob with Joseph’s coat, torn to pieces and covered in blood. But Joseph, the golden child that he is, can’t be broken, and climbs his way up Egypt’s social ladder using his skills as a prophetic dream interpreter.

As the narrator, Kohl is the perfect guide for this journey. She captures the exuberance and sweetness of a seasoned camp counselor, effortlessly corralling the audience from one musical style to the next. Her performance keeps the show's framing device alive, even when the script itself drifts away from the Camp Dreams setting.

Director Bretteney Beverly’s style incorporates a playful theme for every song: rootin’ tootin’ cowboy “One More Angel in Heaven”; maudlin, French “Those Canaan Days” clad cigarettes and berets; and glitzy “Song of the King” in the style of Tina Turner (shoutout to Tarquinn White for bringing the house down as Pharoah) among others. This genre differentiation added a dynamism to the production, and an additional secular layer to the show, making it feel less preachy.

The design team deserves significant credit for keeping those tonal shifts smooth. Mark Lund’s set design cleverly combines projected imagery with practical scenery, transforming the stage into entirely new environments efficiently. Costume Designer Erica Manzano created a beautiful dreamcoat (it’s imperative to do so), and glammed out the star of every song with tons of glitter and shine. Charlie Johnson’s choreography keeps the production moving at a brisk pace, with crisp ensemble work.

Though the production scarcely zooms out to the summer camp layer, it always feels like a summer camp performance. Not because the set design and costumes feel arts and crafts (with the exception of a few set pieces), but the narrator and adult ensemble members perform, well, “big”. Everyone puts an exuberance behind their performance. It feels like they’re performing for children, which is appropriate for a fable. It’s a campy show, so the performances should feel like they’re for the back row.

CJ Lorentz's Joseph embodies that larger-than-life approach. Lorentz has a million-dollar smile and is so charming in this role (you can see why he’s the favorite!). You need your protagonist in this show to feel like the favorite, and his charisma anchors the production.

The songs in Joseph… are incredibly catchy, and this ensemble is stacked with performers seeming to have a lot of fun showing off. Every number had at least one moment where a performer or multiple performers gave the audience a treat of vocal gymnastics. In a completely sung-through show, you want the singing to knock your socks off. And it does!

I wouldn't expect to extract a profound morale takeawy from Joseph..., despite the Old Testament source material. Between the summer camp framing and the musical’s breakneck pace, the show is more interested in entertaining than philosophizing. Fortunately, it does that exceptionally well.

Taproot's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat succeeds because it understands exactly what kind of show it wants to be. Rather than treating the material with solemn reverence, it embraces whimsy. The Camp Dreams framing provides a clever entry point, but it's the production's commitment to outsized performances, genre-spoofing humor, and unabashed theatricality that ultimately makes it succeed. Even with the goofiness of the production, it's full to the brim with heart. You’ll be chanting, “Go go go JOE!” on your drive home, I guarantee it.

Grade: A-

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat performs through August 15th, 2026 at the Taproot Theatre. For tickets and information, visit https://taproottheatre.org/2026/joseph-and-the-amazing-technicolor-dreamcoat/.

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