Northwest Mahler Festival to Feature Armenian-American Artists in Mahler Symphony No. 3

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The Northwest Mahler Festival will showcase a collaboration of two acclaimed Armenian-American artists. Music Director Tigran Arakelyan will lead the festival orchestra in Gustav Mahler's monumental Symphony No. 3 on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 7:00 PM at the Shorewood Performing Arts Center.

As the longest symphony in the standard repertoire, this immense, transformative work spans nearly 100 minutes. Bringing the six-movement masterpiece to life demands a massive orchestral presence alongside an extraordinary vocal cast. The performance features mezzo-soprano Laurel Semerdjian as the soloist, alongside the Northwest Boychoir (Artistic Director Jacob Winkler) and a Women's Chorus (Artistic Director Beth Ann Bonnecroy).

About the Artists:

Tigran Arakelyan (Conductor): Music Director of the Northwest Mahler Festival since 2018, Arakelyan is an award-winning conductor known for his dynamic interpretations and visionary leadership.

Laurel Semerdjian (Mezzo-Soprano): Hailed for her 'deep, velvety voice,' Semerdjian is a premier international soloist renowned for bringing profound emotional depth to Mahler's vocal movements.

About the Northwest Mahler Festival:

Founded to celebrate the expansive works of Gustav Mahler, the Northwest Mahler Festival brings together regional musicians, vocalists, and choruses every summer. Learn more at: www.nwmahlerfestival.org

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