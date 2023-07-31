Regional Premiere of Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE to Open at Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre will be wrapping up its 'Sizzling Summer Season' Friday, August 4th, when the regional premiere of Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE opens for a 3-week run. SVST is ecstatic to produce its 2nd regional premiere of the season. This one is a new musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett hits including "Cheeseburger in Paradise," "Margaritaville," "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," "Volcano," and more.

Directed by Collin J. Pittmann, music directed by David Brewster, and choreographed by Angela Rose Pierson, Escape to Margaritaville is the heartwarming musical beach party you've been waiting for all summer! The tale revolves around a part time singer who falls for a career-minded tourist. Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all - and stay to find something they never expected.

Leading the cast are two natives to the area: Oskar Owens (SVST debut) as Tully and Jennifer Tindall (Margo - Bright Star & Katherine - Newsies) as Rachel. Owens is a graduate of NYC's Circle in the Square Conservatory and plans to move to Nashville to pursue singing and song-writing full-time. Tindall is enjoying her 5th season with SVST and will return to NYC at the end of the season to continue her career. Owens brings playful, smooth talking to his role, and Tindall is a smart Rachel, fully committed to her job and not easily distracted.

The cast of Escape to Margaritaville also includes Angela Rose Pierson (Tammy), Joshua Spencer (Brick), Carol Davis (Marley), Dan Griffith (J.D.), Quinn Gamon (Jamal/Ted), Denny Pham (Chadd), Melody Chang Heaton (Wanda), Mitchell Wing (Goon 1), and Carson LaPlante (Goon 2). Vacation Guests/Essential Ensemble include Stevie Astudillo, Amanda Guarisco, Jonah Hill, Anthony Larsen, Chasen LeTellier, Isabella Mesenbrink, Sydney Petersen (dance captain), Selma Rhodes, Michael Rorholm, Jillian Selley, and Allison Vanlandingham.

Escape to Margaritaville is on the SVST stage August 4 - 20. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here or through the Box Office at (509) 368-7897. Performances are at University High School Theatre, 12420 E. 32nd Avenue, Spokane Valley.