Regional Premiere of Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE to Open at Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Catch the Beach Party Musical from August 4 - 20.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Review: ROMEO & JULIET at GreenStage Photo 2 Review: ROMEO & JULIET at GreenStage
Review: CRIMSON AND CLOVER at The Can Can Photo 3 Review: CRIMSON AND CLOVER at The Can Can
Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets in in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Europe Photo 4 Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets

Regional Premiere of Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE to Open at Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre will be wrapping up its 'Sizzling Summer Season' Friday, August 4th, when the regional premiere of Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE opens for a 3-week run. SVST is ecstatic to produce its 2nd regional premiere of the season. This one is a new musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett hits including "Cheeseburger in Paradise," "Margaritaville," "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," "Volcano," and more.

Directed by Collin J. Pittmann, music directed by David Brewster, and choreographed by Angela Rose Pierson, Escape to Margaritaville is the heartwarming musical beach party you've been waiting for all summer! The tale revolves around a part time singer who falls for a career-minded tourist. Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all - and stay to find something they never expected.

Leading the cast are two natives to the area: Oskar Owens (SVST debut) as Tully and Jennifer Tindall (Margo - Bright Star & Katherine - Newsies) as Rachel. Owens is a graduate of NYC's Circle in the Square Conservatory and plans to move to Nashville to pursue singing and song-writing full-time. Tindall is enjoying her 5th season with SVST and will return to NYC at the end of the season to continue her career. Owens brings playful, smooth talking to his role, and Tindall is a smart Rachel, fully committed to her job and not easily distracted.

The cast of Escape to Margaritaville also includes Angela Rose Pierson (Tammy), Joshua Spencer (Brick), Carol Davis (Marley), Dan Griffith (J.D.), Quinn Gamon (Jamal/Ted), Denny Pham (Chadd), Melody Chang Heaton (Wanda), Mitchell Wing (Goon 1), and Carson LaPlante (Goon 2). Vacation Guests/Essential Ensemble include Stevie Astudillo, Amanda Guarisco, Jonah Hill, Anthony Larsen, Chasen LeTellier, Isabella Mesenbrink, Sydney Petersen (dance captain), Selma Rhodes, Michael Rorholm, Jillian Selley, and Allison Vanlandingham.

Escape to Margaritaville is on the SVST stage August 4 - 20. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here or through the Box Office at (509) 368-7897. Performances are at University High School Theatre, 12420 E. 32nd Avenue, Spokane Valley.




RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
IN BETWEEN: A Collection Of Short Plays Comes to Center Theatre at Seattle Center Photo
IN BETWEEN: A Collection Of Short Plays Comes to Center Theatre at Seattle Center

Center Theatre at Seattle Center - Yun Theatre, an up-and-coming Seattle theater company founded by young Chinese creatives, will present the premier of their latest production, 'IN BETWEEN: A Collection of Short Plays'.

2
Seattles 5th Avenue Theatre Appoints Katie Maltais as Managing Director Photo
Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre Appoints Katie Maltais as Managing Director

Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre has announced Katie Maltais as its new Managing Director. Delve into Maltais' background and the impact she aims to make on the theater's operations and artistic endeavors.

3
Museum of Pop Culture Receives Thousands of Unique Artifacts from Estate of Paul G. Allen Photo
Museum of Pop Culture Receives Thousands of Unique Artifacts from Estate of Paul G. Allen

Discover the incredible collection of artifacts donated to the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) by the estate of Paul G. Allen. Explore the diverse range of unique and rare items that make up this unprecedented collection.

4
TITANISH Returns to Seattle Public Theater Next Month Photo
TITANISH Returns to Seattle Public Theater Next Month

The returning favorite Titanish is back at Seattle Public Theater from August 10, 2023 to September 17, 2023. Penned by Jeff Schell and Ryan Dobosh with music and direction by Mark Siano, this musical from The Habit Comedy writing team is sure to have audiences laughing so hard they’ll split in half. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY Video
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Video
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl Video
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Kenmore Quickies - A Play on Art
As If Theatre Company (8/11-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamlet and Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (in True Rep)
Spokane Shakespeare Society (7/20-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hitchcock Hotel
Can Can Culinary Cabaret (9/21-11/12)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamlet and Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (in True Rep)
Spokane Shakespeare Society (8/31-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Two Big Black Bags
West of Lenin (9/21-10/14)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# In Between: a collection of short plays
Center Theatre at Seattle Center (8/17-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# This Is Halloween
The Triple Door (10/19-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FROM THE MISSISSIPPI DELTA
Tacoma Little Theatre (6/07-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Tacoma Little Theatre (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crimson and Clover
Can Can Culinary Cabaret (6/29-9/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You