Red Rover Presents ASYLUM IN GEORGIA By John C. Davenport Opens February 13

Asylum in Georgia opens Feb. 13 for 10 performances at West of Lenin theater in Seattle (203 N. 36th St. in Fremont). This new play by John C. Davenport is produced by Red Rover Theatre Company and directed by Cindy Giese French.



A Texas TV anchorwoman on "administrative leave" (the result of an on-air meltdown) comes to the tiny Georgia town of Throckmorton, which she had visited as a girl. She meets a few of the locals, some of whom are a little short on Southern hospitality. She has just dropped off her son (who has his own issues) to start college in Atlanta. But the big questions concern a pile of bricks in Throckmorton that may provide some answers about her late father. And did we mention it's a comedy?

Tickets: $20; $15 for seniors, students, military and TPS members; available through Brown Paper Tickets and RedRoverTheatre.com.





